 
News By Tag
* Trade Shows
* Powder Engineering
* Indutrial Sieves For Powder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pineville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Russell Finex to attend The International Powder & Bulk Solids Show

Explore sieving and filtration innovations at Booth 1805, Hall A
 
 
Russell Finex at booth 1805 at Powder Show
Russell Finex at booth 1805 at Powder Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trade Shows
Powder Engineering
Indutrial Sieves For Powder

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Pineville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

PINEVILLE, N.C. - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- This spring Russell Finex will attend North America's largest processing event, The International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition, often referred to by industry insiders as simply The Powder Show. This year's expo will take place from April 24 – 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Powder Show is hosted every even year by UBM as a forum for professionals in the powder and bulk materials processing industry. More than 3,500 individuals and 250 exhibitors are expected to attend and will share the latest innovations in the business, showcasing new equipment, highlighting recent technology and connecting suppliers with decision-makers.

Russell Finex is an award-winning leader in the manufacture and distribution of industrial sieving and filtration equipment. For more than 80 years, Russell Finex has delivered bespoke machines for a variety of verticals and applications. The wide range of high-capacity machines sort, sift and separate wet or dry materials in a variety of applications, from powder paint to bakery ingredients, and Russell Finex is pleased to bring its experts back for another Powder Show event.

Russell Finex has attended this show for years and will be ready to answer your questions and demonstrate state-of-the-art equipment at Booth 1805. This year's display includes:

The Russell Compact 3in1 Sieve™: Designed especially to sieve hand-fed ingredients safely using a low-level bag-tip station, protecting both fsbdt the operator and product quality. This unit fits seamlessly into existing processing lines, thanks to its straight-through design and optimum clearance between the sieve outlet and the floor.

Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: The Russell Finex Vibrasonic® Deblinding System employs an ultrasonic separator to eliminate mesh blinding and increase screening capacity of various powders and bulk solids. A probe is fitted to the mesh screen and employs a food-grade titanium transducer, transmitting an ultrasonic frequency through the mesh, reducing the friction on the wires and freeing the screen from blockages.

Finex Separator™: The Finex Separator™ accurately grades and sorts wet or dry materials. Increased capacity and reduced noise levels are the key features of this flagship product. It grades and sorts up to five fractions in one operation and provides other separation methods such as dewatering, dedusting or product recovery.

For more than 80 years, Russell Finex has manufactured and provided efficient fine mesh separation solutions to a multitude of industries including: food, pharmaceutical, ceramics, chemicals, metal powders and water processing. Regarded as a global sieving and filtration specialist, Russell Finex's innovative equipment ensures operator safety, minimizes downtime, meets strict hygienic standards and ensures that processed products are of the highest quality and contaminant free.

Contact Us to find the separation solution for your exact needs if you cannot attend at the show: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Trade Shows, Powder Engineering, Indutrial Sieves For Powder
Industry:Engineering
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share