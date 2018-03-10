News By Tag
Russell Finex to attend The International Powder & Bulk Solids Show
Explore sieving and filtration innovations at Booth 1805, Hall A
Russell Finex is an award-winning leader in the manufacture and distribution of industrial sieving and filtration equipment. For more than 80 years, Russell Finex has delivered bespoke machines for a variety of verticals and applications. The wide range of high-capacity machines sort, sift and separate wet or dry materials in a variety of applications, from powder paint to bakery ingredients, and Russell Finex is pleased to bring its experts back for another Powder Show event.
The Russell Compact 3in1 Sieve™: Designed especially to sieve hand-fed ingredients safely using a low-level bag-tip station, protecting both fsbdt the operator and product quality. This unit fits seamlessly into existing processing lines, thanks to its straight-through design and optimum clearance between the sieve outlet and the floor.
Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: The Russell Finex Vibrasonic® Deblinding System employs an ultrasonic separator to eliminate mesh blinding and increase screening capacity of various powders and bulk solids. A probe is fitted to the mesh screen and employs a food-grade titanium transducer, transmitting an ultrasonic frequency through the mesh, reducing the friction on the wires and freeing the screen from blockages.
Finex Separator™: The Finex Separator™ accurately grades and sorts wet or dry materials. Increased capacity and reduced noise levels are the key features of this flagship product. It grades and sorts up to five fractions in one operation and provides other separation methods such as dewatering, dedusting or product recovery.
For more than 80 years, Russell Finex has manufactured and provided efficient fine mesh separation solutions to a multitude of industries including: food, pharmaceutical, ceramics, chemicals, metal powders and water processing. Regarded as a global sieving and filtration specialist, Russell Finex's innovative equipment ensures operator safety, minimizes downtime, meets strict hygienic standards and ensures that processed products are of the highest quality and contaminant free.
Contact Us to find the separation solution for your exact needs if you cannot attend at the show: http://www.russellfinex.com/
