Country's Largest B2B Conference by Pan Asian Americans to be Held May 29 - June 1
33rd Annual CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference, "Smart World," – country's largest business-to-business conference by Pan Asian Americans – to be held May 29 - June 1 at Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
This national conference is the flagship event of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), which provides diverse enterprises the tools and essential connections needed to access corporate, federal procurement and other business opportunities, harness technology to expand products and services, and enhance competitiveness in the mainstream, in new and emerging markets, here and abroad.
PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra K. Nooyi is Conference Chair – for a record fifth time. She will hold a fireside chat to share her journey from India to Fortune magazine's #2 "Most Powerful Woman in Business" at the Excellence Awards Gala on May 30.
Leading the roster of corporate co-chairs is PepsiCo, whose continued partnership with USPAACC helps to advance growth among Pan Asian American and diverse businesses.
Strong support from the financial industry – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo – and automotive company Nissan – show the value and ROI they place in their commitment to USPAACC.
Similarly, co-chairing the Conference are established Pan Asian American businesses – Ampcus, Indotronix Avani, and Pyramid Consulting – who appreciate what USPAACC does for the Pan Asian American business community nationwide.
For the past 33 years, CelebrAsian has served as the nation's premier venue for procurement opportunities, innovation and job growth for the more than 2 million Pan Asian American-owned businesses nationwide with annual revenue that surpass $700 billion and continue to grow.
Through innovative and first-to-market programs, CelebrAsian brings value to diverse businesses and provides a platform for the "who's who" in the business community, subject matter expert speakers, industry leaders, visionaries, disruptors, and high-performance business owners who come together to exchange information, best practices, proven strategies and solutions for robust growth – for three days, under one roof.
The Conference Program includes:
- CPO Forum
- CPO Forum Networking
- CTO & CIO Forum
- CTO & CIO Forum Networking
- Government Procurement Town Hall
- Meet the Disrupters: How They Transform Industries
- Doing Business with Corporations in Construction, Manufacturing & Clean Tech Sectors
- "What's Your Pitch: Innovations Meet the Market" Competition
- Fast 100 Asian American Business Awards
- CEO Academy
- Pan Asian American Employee fsbdt Resource Group Caucus
- Supplier Diversity Managers' Caucus
- Business Leadership Series
- Excellence Awards Gala
- Guanxi* Business Fair (*Business term meaning "connections"
- Prescheduled One-on-One Business Matchmaking
- and more networking and business-growth opportunities
Register today to avail of early bird rates. For more information, visit the conference website at http://www.celebrasianconference.com or learn about USPAACC at http://www.uspaacc.com
ABOUT USPAACC: USPAACC is the unifying voice that advocates for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American businesses to further propel economic growth, innovation, and job creation. For 33 years, USPAACC has served and will continue to serve as the gateway to large corporate and government contracts, and top-caliber Pan Asian American suppliers. Our work focus on robust business growth, key information about Pan Asian Americans, and business opportunities in the dynamic markets in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and the Indian Subcontinent.
Founded in 1984 as a non-profit and non-partisan organization, USPAACC is headquartered in Washington, DC with Regional Chapters in California, Texas, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, and the National Capital Area of DC-Maryland-
Media Inquiries: J.P. Torres
jp@uspaacc.com
Contact
JP Torres c/o USPAACC
***@uspaacc.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2018