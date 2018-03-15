Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Bleuwire as a Trustee Member

Robert Cepero | Owner of Bleuwire

888-509-0075

***@bleuwire.com Robert Cepero | Owner of Bleuwire888-509-0075

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Bleuwire a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Bleuwire will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Located in Miami, Florida, Bleuwire strives to provide customer-first solutions that minimize the headaches you get from managing your IT and improve the way you use technology. As your local technology provider, we get to know our customers on a personal level, and your problems become our problems. That's why we implement the bleucare difference in every service we provide.What's the bleucare difference? It's our guarantee that we work harder to exceed your expectations because we care about our customers and genuinely want to resolve your IT challenges with the best solutions possible. As your technology expert and partner, we manage and maintain your IT infrastructure even after solutions have been deployed. Don't let your IT challenges overwhelm you; we're a quick phone call away.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral fsbdt Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.