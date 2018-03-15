News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Bleuwire as a Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Bleuwire" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Bleuwire
Located in Miami, Florida, Bleuwire strives to provide customer-first solutions that minimize the headaches you get from managing your IT and improve the way you use technology. As your local technology provider, we get to know our customers on a personal level, and your problems become our problems. That's why we implement the bleucare difference in every service we provide.
What's the bleucare difference? It's our guarantee that we work harder to exceed your expectations because we care about our customers and genuinely want to resolve your IT challenges with the best solutions possible. As your technology expert and partner, we manage and maintain your IT infrastructure even after solutions have been deployed. Don't let your IT challenges overwhelm you; we're a quick phone call away.
https://bleuwire.com/
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral fsbdt Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamber.org
Contact
Robert Cepero | Owner of Bleuwire
888-509-0075
***@bleuwire.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2018