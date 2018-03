Broccoli City's Annual 5K and Fitness Day Saturday, April 21, 2018

Broccoli City opens online registration for 6th annual 5K Run/Walk and Fitness Day

-- Broccoli City, a non-profit organization committed to educating,equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities and Nike, Inc. announced today thatregistration for the annual Broccoli City 5K Race and Fitness Day is now open.The annual event, now in its sixth year, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at AnacostiaPark and $10 advanced registration is available online through April 13, 2018. Proceeds from this year's eventwill benefit the Broccoli City Foundation and its year-round programming.On-site registration is available and packet pickup will begin at 7:30am with the race fsbdt beginning promptly at9:30am at the Anacostia Skate Pavilion. Participants will run/walk the closed course along the scenicAnacostia River returning to the finish line at Anacostia Skate Pavilion. The event will conclude with post-racerefreshments, entertainment, a cool down with Spiked Spin and giveaways from Nike and Beats by Dre.In an effort to shift the culture towards health and wellness, the 5K and Fitness Day is a celebration of fitnessand physical health for all ages and levels. Whether you want to run, walk or just cheer others on, this will bean event for all to feel welcome!"We are committed to improving the outcomes in our communities and to empower people to live healthierlives." said Brandon McEachern, Founder of Broccoli City.For more information, or to register for the Broccoli City 5K and Fitness Day visit https://www.bcfestival.com/ For more information on Broccoli City, visit http://broccolicity.com/