Broccoli City's Annual 5K and Fitness Day Saturday, April 21, 2018

Industry News





WASHINGTON - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Broccoli City, a non-profit organization committed to educating,

equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities and Nike, Inc. announced today that

registration for the annual Broccoli City 5K Race and Fitness Day is now open.

The annual event, now in its sixth year, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Anacostia

Park and $10 advanced registration is available online through April 13, 2018. Proceeds from this year's event

will benefit the Broccoli City Foundation and its year-round programming.

On-site registration is available and packet pickup will begin at 7:30am with the race fsbdt beginning promptly at

9:30am at the Anacostia Skate Pavilion. Participants will run/walk the closed course along the scenic

Anacostia River returning to the finish line at Anacostia Skate Pavilion. The event will conclude with post-race

refreshments, entertainment, a cool down with Spiked Spin and giveaways from Nike and Beats by Dre.

In an effort to shift the culture towards health and wellness, the 5K and Fitness Day is a celebration of fitness

and physical health for all ages and levels. Whether you want to run, walk or just cheer others on, this will be

an event for all to feel welcome!

"We are committed to improving the outcomes in our communities and to empower people to live healthier

lives." said Brandon McEachern, Founder of Broccoli City.

For more information, or to register for the Broccoli City 5K and Fitness Day visit https://www.bcfestival.com/.

For more information on Broccoli City, visit http://broccolicity.com/.

Maurice Starks
maurice@wagnerandcompany.com
Source:Wagner And Company LLC
maurice@wagnerandcompany.com
