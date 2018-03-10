News By Tag
Broccoli City's Annual 5K and Fitness Day Saturday, April 21, 2018
Broccoli City opens online registration for 6th annual 5K Run/Walk and Fitness Day
equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities and Nike, Inc. announced today that
registration for the annual Broccoli City 5K Race and Fitness Day is now open.
The annual event, now in its sixth year, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Anacostia
Park and $10 advanced registration is available online through April 13, 2018. Proceeds from this year's event
will benefit the Broccoli City Foundation and its year-round programming.
On-site registration is available and packet pickup will begin at 7:30am with the race fsbdt beginning promptly at
9:30am at the Anacostia Skate Pavilion. Participants will run/walk the closed course along the scenic
Anacostia River returning to the finish line at Anacostia Skate Pavilion. The event will conclude with post-race
refreshments, entertainment, a cool down with Spiked Spin and giveaways from Nike and Beats by Dre.
In an effort to shift the culture towards health and wellness, the 5K and Fitness Day is a celebration of fitness
and physical health for all ages and levels. Whether you want to run, walk or just cheer others on, this will be
an event for all to feel welcome!
"We are committed to improving the outcomes in our communities and to empower people to live healthier
lives." said Brandon McEachern, Founder of Broccoli City.
For more information, or to register for the Broccoli City 5K and Fitness Day visit https://www.bcfestival.com/
For more information on Broccoli City, visit http://broccolicity.com/
Media Contact
Maurice Starks
maurice@wagnerandcompany.com
