Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Evolution Payment Systems as a Trustee Member

evolution- payments- system- logo

Contact

Karl Diaz | Director of Business Development

305-788-7986

karl@evolutionpayments.com Karl Diaz | Director of Business Development305-788-7986

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Evolution Payment Systems a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Evolution Payment Systems will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Evolution Payment Systems' team has been in the payment industry for over 20 years. We understand the importance of customer relations and helping businesses protect their bottom-line, all while increasing their revenue streams.Evolution Payment Systems is an Elavon Payments Partner offering a variety of innovative credit card processing options to better streamline your processing needs, reduce cost and improve consumer interaction.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is fsbdt a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.