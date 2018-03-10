News By Tag
Innovative Practice Forum Focused on IP Thought Leadership Celebrates First Year
Un-conference-type, focused innovation discussions highly popular with IP leadership
Over the past 12 months, seven Innovative Practice Forums have been held in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Trending topics discussed by 40+ top IP firms in attendance have included USPTO's eMod program; optimizing the IP prosecution process; and tracking meaningful analytics to more effectively run the practice.
"We kept asking ourselves, why isn't there some sort of structure to bring IP practice managers together?" said Chris Kave, Principal of Aurora North and IPF brainchild. "We know the smartest people in IP, and they all seemed eager to compare notes, network with peers, and talk about the future. It has truly been a win-win for everyone."
The IPF kicked off 2018 in Minneapolis focused on analytics, OCG compliance, and how to establish frictionless IP prosecution processes. Upcoming IPF venues include Chicago and Washington, D.C., with more events in the planning stages.
"The challenge is to keep these meetings conversational and manageable in terms of size and overall flow," said Brian Lynch, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Aurora North. "We encourage peer-to-peer conversations and not a knowledge export session where one expert talks and everyone else takes fsbdt notes. We want to move the industry forward with the great minds that are running the most complicated, high-volume client portfolios."
"Aurora's depth and breadth of experience in the IP space is par excellence,"
Aurora North, sponsor of the Innovative Practice Forum, developed the PracticeLink IP practice management platform, which currently processes well over 15,000 patents annually as part of firms' IP prosecution processes. From automated USPTO, client, and foreign associate information intake to powerful workflow to comprehensive client communications, PracticeLink streamlines IP prosecution, enabling lawyers and staff to focus on high-value client activities.
To join the IPF conversation, visit https://www.innovativepracticeforum.com.
