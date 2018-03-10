News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SMi Group recently announced the launch of BioBanking 2018
The event will bring together internationally recognised biorepositories, scientific pioneers from pharmaceutical companies.
The objective of the event is to dive into application of novel technologies and security software associated to the protection of data. The event will create a broader understanding of the ethical and regulatory frameworks, as well as define the impact that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will have in 2018.The conference will also look at defining some of the most successful applications of biosamples in the fsbdt market.
The expert speaker list has been carefully selected and will be made up of senior figures from biorepositories, regulatory agencies, drug discovery programmes and legal advisors.
Featured speakers will include Christopher Perrett, Human Tissue Authority, Gareth Bicknell from Human Biomaterials Resource Centre, Karine Sargsyan from the Medical University of Graz, Jennifer Cheesman-Janes from Duke University Department of Surgery, Peadar MacGabhann of Biostor Ireland, Aarno Palotie of the Finland Institute for Molecular Medicine, Heli Salminen-Mankonen from University of Turku and many more.
Please go to the website to view the latest conference programme, find out more about sponsoring the event and registering. Visit the website.
ENDS
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse