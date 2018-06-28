 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Senior U.S Military to present at leading satellite conference MilSatCom USA 2018

SMi Group has recently announced its speaker line-up for the third annual MilSatCom USA Conference; returning to Arlington, Virginia on the 27th and 28th June 2018.
 
 
MilSatCom USA
MilSatCom USA
 
LONDON - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- With the National Defence Authorization Act 2018; promising 'Fundamental Reform of National Security Space', the Wideband AoA expected to conclude in the first half of the year and a variety of threats developing in space, SMi's MilSatCom USA conference will include several experts from the U.S military, presenting on how the U.S are maintaining resilience and protection in future architectures.

2018's U.S Military Speakers Include:

·         Senior Leadership, Office of the Chief Information Officer, G6, U.S. Army

·         Brigadier General Tim Lawson, DCG-O (Deputy Commanding General for Operations), U.S. Army SMDC/ASTRAT

·         Brigadier General Mark Baird, Director of Space Programmes, U.S. Air Force *

·         Robert Tarleton, Director, Military Satellite Communications Directorate, U.S. Air Force

·         Dr Brian Teeple, DoD CIO C4, U.S. Department of Defense

·         Colonel Jack D. Fulmer, II, Chief, J6- DDC4 Transport Division, Joint Staff/J6

·         Colonel Charles Daly, Director of J63, U.S. Special Operations Command

·         Captain Mike Thrall, Chief, Plans and Programs Division, Cyberspace Operations, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command

·         Colonel Hugh McCauley, CCJ6 Operations Division Chief, U.S. CENTCOM

·         Norman R Yarbrough, Operations Research Analyst, U.S. Department of Defence, Office of Secretary of Defense Acquisition and Sustainment

·         Dr Lawrence "Robbie", Mission Lead, Satellite Communications, Space Vehicles Directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

Plus, many more leading international organisations, such as the: Norwegian MoD, Brazilian Air Force, fsbdt Luxembourg Directorate of Defence and NATO.

The full timetable of speakers and their presentation topics is available to download on the event website: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/northamerica/MilSatCom-USA?utm_medium=www.milsatcom-usa.com&utm_source=D-172&utm_campaign=prlog

Attendees for MilSatCom USA 2018 will include: Directors of J6, Heads of Satellite Communication, Heads of Space Branch, MilSatCom Programme Managers, Heads of C4ISR, Directors of Network Services, Heads of Space Policy, Heads of Space Research and Development, Vice Presidents of Business Development and more.

A past attendees list from 2017's MilSatCom USA conference can be found in the website's download centre, to give future attendees insight on who they can expect to meet at the event.

MilSatCom USA 2018
27th and 28th June 2018
Arlington, Virginia, USA

* Subject to final confirmation

---- END ----

BOOKING INFORMATION: All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, to attend MilSatCom USA, PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED on the event website, which is subject to final approval by SMi Group.

COMMERCIAL ORGANISATIONS: Any commercial organisations who wish to attend the event should contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

ABOUT SMI GROUP: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

