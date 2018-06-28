News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Senior U.S Military to present at leading satellite conference MilSatCom USA 2018
SMi Group has recently announced its speaker line-up for the third annual MilSatCom USA Conference; returning to Arlington, Virginia on the 27th and 28th June 2018.
2018's U.S Military Speakers Include:
· Senior Leadership, Office of the Chief Information Officer, G6, U.S. Army
· Brigadier General Tim Lawson, DCG-O (Deputy Commanding General for Operations), U.S. Army SMDC/ASTRAT
· Brigadier General Mark Baird, Director of Space Programmes, U.S. Air Force *
· Robert Tarleton, Director, Military Satellite Communications Directorate, U.S. Air Force
· Dr Brian Teeple, DoD CIO C4, U.S. Department of Defense
· Colonel Jack D. Fulmer, II, Chief, J6- DDC4 Transport Division, Joint Staff/J6
· Colonel Charles Daly, Director of J63, U.S. Special Operations Command
· Captain Mike Thrall, Chief, Plans and Programs Division, Cyberspace Operations, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command
· Colonel Hugh McCauley, CCJ6 Operations Division Chief, U.S. CENTCOM
· Norman R Yarbrough, Operations Research Analyst, U.S. Department of Defence, Office of Secretary of Defense Acquisition and Sustainment
· Dr Lawrence "Robbie", Mission Lead, Satellite Communications, Space Vehicles Directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
Plus, many more leading international organisations, such as the: Norwegian MoD, Brazilian Air Force, fsbdt Luxembourg Directorate of Defence and NATO.
The full timetable of speakers and their presentation topics is available to download on the event website: https://www.smi-
Attendees for MilSatCom USA 2018 will include: Directors of J6, Heads of Satellite Communication, Heads of Space Branch, MilSatCom Programme Managers, Heads of C4ISR, Directors of Network Services, Heads of Space Policy, Heads of Space Research and Development, Vice Presidents of Business Development and more.
A past attendees list from 2017's MilSatCom USA conference can be found in the website's download centre, to give future attendees insight on who they can expect to meet at the event.
MilSatCom USA 2018
27th and 28th June 2018
Arlington, Virginia, USA
* Subject to final confirmation
---- END ----
BOOKING INFORMATION:
COMMERCIAL ORGANISATIONS:
ABOUT SMI GROUP: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse