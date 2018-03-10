Next Generation Biologics Market Set To Grow To Over $13bn In 2018

logo

sara peerun

-- Visiongain has launched a new pharma report Next-Generation Biologics Market 2018-2028: Revenue Forecasts and R&D Trends for Therapeutic Antibody Technologies, Insulins, Growth Hormones, Recombinant Coagulation Factors and Regenerative MedicineBiological drugs are distinct from traditional pharmaceutical products, which are derived from chemical precursors or other non-biological sources. Biologics are much larger and more complex molecules than traditional small molecule drugs. While a monoclonal antibody has a size of approximately 150kDa, small molecules drugs are typically around 50 to 100 times smaller than this. Aspirin, for example, has a size of 0.18kDa.Next-generation biologics are more difficult to define. While the biologics market can be broken into distinct sectors, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), insulins, interferons and growth hormones, there are various development strategies for next-generation biologics in each of these submarkets.This updated study considers the next generation of biological technologies for applications in human medicine. Developments that fit this definition include half-life extension, engineering to improve target affinity or potency or create multivalent molecules, and reformulations that create new administration options for patients. In some sectors, these strategies have been used for more than a decade. For example, interferon alpha and epoetin alpha molecules were adapted for longer half-lives during the past 10 years. Visiongain predicts the next-generation biologics market will expand throughout the forecast period. Although stricter pricing regulations may prevent the market from achieving revenues close to those of the first-generation therapies, the next-generation biologics market shows high commercial potential. See what its future holds.We examine the opportunities and challenges that exist within the market, as well as the major commercial trends. We also analyse the market prospects for different segments and provide an overview of the research and development in this sector.The lead analyst for this report states: "Next-generation biologic therapies are newer treatments providing novel alternatives to the first-generation biological drugs. With more and more first-generation biologics facing patent expiry, pharmaceutical companies are focusing their resources fsbdt to innovate and improve technology for production of next-generation biologics. The launch of those medicines will help balance revenue losses from biosimilar drugs.The next-generation biologics market is set to experience strong revenue growth during our forecasted period, with their demand driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases globally. That market possesses an extensive R&D pipeline, with many candidates progressing to late-stage clinical trials, which will further propel the market in the coming 10 years."Notes for EditorsIf you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100About VisiongainVisiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors.Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.