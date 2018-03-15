 
Arth Ayurveda Wins 'India's Most Admired Brand 2017-18' Award

ARTH Ayurveda has won prestigious "India's Most Admired Brand 2017-18" Award by White Page International (WPI) and the UK Asian Business Council at the Sixth Edition of Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave in Singapore on Friday, 9th March,20
 
 
Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya, Founder Director, Arth Ayurveda, with the Award
Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya, Founder Director, Arth Ayurveda, with the Award
 
BANGALORE, India - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- ARTH Ayurveda was conferred the prestigious "India's Most Admired Brand  2017-18" Award by White Page International (WPI) and the UK Asian Business Council at the Sixth Edition of Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave in Singapore on Friday, 9th March, 2018. Dr.Prashanth S Acharya, the Founder Director and Managing Trustee of Arth Ayurveda Group, received the award from Mr. Taha Coburn-Kutay, Chairman of the UK Asian Business Council.

On the occasion, Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya, the pioneering Ayurveda Practitioner- Entrepreneur behind all Arth Ayurveda initiatives, also won the trophy for "India's Most Inspirational Business Leader". He received the trophy from Mr. Patrick Tay Tek Guan, Member of Parliament, Singapore, and also a Member of Singapore Economic Development Board.

ARTH (Atreya Resorts for Traditional Healing Pvt Ltd) Ayurveda has been recognized by WPI and the UK Asian Business Council as a pioneer and trendsetter in the Ayurvedic field, delivering 'The Forgotten Lifestyle' - Ayurveda - to people. The organization's journey began with the ARTH Ayurvedic Health Centre (Hospital) at Indiranagar, Bangalore City. Today, alongside the Indiranagar Hospital, ARTH Ayurveda owns and manages the Atreya Ayurvedic Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre (AAMCH & RC) based in Doddaballapur, Bangalore Rural District; and offers Arth Ayurveda brand pharmaceutical products through PoornaPrajna AyurPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Receiving the awards, Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said it was fsbdt an exciting recognition and would help further the integrated healthcare vision of ARTH Ayurveda  www.arthworld.com. The organization is on a mission to emerge as a path breaking INR 5,000 Crore Company.

Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya said aims to establish an integrated healthcare city, to redefine "Ayurveda as lifestyle of 21st century", featuring both education and medical solutions delivery systems, and adjunct social institutions and instruments. "My vision is for a medical university where different systems of medicine are taught and inter-disciplinary medical care facilities with the common aim to provide cure for various ailment through the best solutions by combining ancient and modern medical knowledge and technology," he said.

The Most Admired brands 2017-18  featuring brands from different Asian countries were shortlisted by considering various parameters like growth, customer based brand equity, brand value proposition, innovation, sustainability and social impact. The very intent of the conclave was to highlight the valuable, sustainable, reliable and passionate brands that have redefined consumer expectations, created a value for its products and services and have dwelled in each possibility to create a sense of trust among its consumers. It honoured and brings forth the 'Inspirational business leaders and entrepreneurs' who have led from the front and elevated these brands to the stature of Most Admired Brand.www.admiredbrand.com

About 250 CEO's, Asian entrepreneurs, VIP's and luminaries of marketing, advertising, corporate leaders from different industries and backgrounds, and other dignitaries pan Asia attended the conclave.

