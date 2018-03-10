News By Tag
PushPull Announces Release of Innovative Door Handle
PushPull is a firm that belongs to Urban Front, the successful high end door company. We have been selling high end door handles and accessories for over 12 years now.
This new range introduces a unique finish that is in high demand by architects and interior designers who are increasingly looking for products with strong character and able to integrate with the interior decor and architecture. PushPull products combined with improved quality and performance is in line with the brand's already high standards. Bringing new life to the handles in a game of contrasts and geometric elegance.
PushPull has taken the traditional concept of a door handle and expanded it into something far more exciting - door handles as a decorative piece. "If you're searching for a door handle that lends itself to a clear and strong statement in door design, visit PushPull for exclusive ranges of premium quality door handles said Elizabeth Assaf, Designer at PushPull"
"Yes we all want to be unique and special and even in this world of ours where everyone has an idea of what that is, it's still possible to find that something ' different' that no one else has tried – without being too fsbdt over the top and out there. A plain door can be lifted immediately with a handle that has a little bit of shape to it."
Elizabeth Assaf concluded "Your home is a reflection of your personal style. Our mission is to make the highest quality product to live up to the highest of standard. Highly skilled artisans craft each piece in our collection by hand for uncommon beauty and enduring style, for a difference you can see and feel. Reputation is everything. That's why we stand behind each and every product to ensure it exceeds your every expectation."
Founded in 2006, PushPull is a leading manufacturer of high-end doors and is based in Buckinghamshire. The company has extensive custom capabilities as well as a division dedicated to the hospitality industry.
For more information, Please visit our https://www.pushpull.co.uk.
PushPull Limited
Unit 4 Chesham Business Park
33 Townsend Road
Chesham
Buckinghamshire
HP5 2AA
United Kingdom
Contact
Elizabeth Assaf
***@pushpull.co.uk
