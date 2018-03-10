Congratulation To Intertech! TOP 1 WINNER of Alibaba E-Commerce Ability P4P Battle

ntertech is a senior member of alibaba for 11 years, mainly making plastic injection mold/molding, silicone mold/molding and metal punch die/stamping project in Taiwan.

Congratulation To Intertech

Contact

Deb Hsien

intertech@seed- net.tw

886 2 2833-4646 Deb Hsien886 2 2833-4646

End

-- Congratulation To Intertech! TOP 1 WINNER of Alibaba E-Commerce Ability P4P BattleIntertech is a senior member of alibaba for 11 years, mainly making plastic injection mold/molding, siliconemold/molding and metal punch die/stamping project in Taiwan. Intertech participates the Alibaba E-CommerceAbility P4P Battle during Jan~Feb 2018. The total contestants of this E-Commerce battle is 179 top manufacturersand exporter of Taiwanese company. Finally, Intertech wins the NO. 1 highest inquiry growth rate prize in this competition. This evidence can prove that Intertech is an very top and senior E-Commerce trade assurance,reliable and high trustable manufacturer fsbdt in alibaba platform, wins a lot of senior buyers mind to makemany good project together !!! Congratulation to Intertech indeed.This honor is really an approval, an acknowledgement for Intertech, who you can trust and make safe mold and molding business with for 100% sure.Welcome to contact us for new project !http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com/https://intertech.en.alibaba.com/