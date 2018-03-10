 
Congratulation To Intertech! TOP 1 WINNER of Alibaba E-Commerce Ability P4P Battle

Intertech is a senior member of alibaba for 11 years, mainly making plastic injection mold/molding, silicone mold/molding and metal punch die/stamping project in Taiwan.
 
 
Congratulation To Intertech
Congratulation To Intertech
TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Congratulation To Intertech! TOP 1 WINNER of Alibaba E-Commerce Ability P4P Battle

Intertech is a senior member of alibaba for 11 years, mainly making plastic injection mold/molding, silicone
mold/molding and metal punch die/stamping project in Taiwan. Intertech participates the Alibaba E-Commerce
Ability P4P Battle during Jan~Feb 2018. The total contestants of this E-Commerce battle is 179 top manufacturers
and exporter of Taiwanese company. Finally, Intertech wins the NO. 1 highest inquiry growth rate prize in this competition. This evidence can prove that Intertech is an very top and senior E-Commerce trade assurance,
reliable and high trustable manufacturer fsbdt in alibaba platform, wins a lot of senior buyers mind to make
many good project together !!! Congratulation to Intertech indeed.

This honor is really an approval, an acknowledgement for Intertech, who you can trust and make safe mold and molding business with for 100% sure.

Welcome to contact us for new project !

http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com/ (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.taiwanmol...)
https://intertech.en.alibaba.com/ (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fintertech.en...)

Contact
Deb Hsien
intertech@seed-net.tw
886 2 2833-4646
End
Source:
Email:***@seed-net.tw
Tags:Congratulation To Intertech
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
