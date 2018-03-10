News By Tag
Mobile Biometrics Market : Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis & Research Study 2018 to 2023
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Mobile Biometrics market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
The first step towards determining the mobile biometrics market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Mobile Biometrics value chain, who are C-Level Executives, Directors, and Managers among others across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. fsbdt The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.
Segments covered under the mobile biometrics market report are as below:
By Authentication Mode
- Facial Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Retina Recognition
- Others
By Application
- Authentication
- Access Control
- Mobile Payment
By Industry
- Enterprise
- Banking
- Travel & Immigration
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
By Geography
- Americas
- North America
- South America
- Europe Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Gemalto NV, Apple, Google, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Safran SA, Nuance Communication, Precise Biometrics, Applied Recognition, and M2sys Technology.
