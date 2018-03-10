News By Tag
AceVPN Extends Quality VPN Services in Over 50 Global Locations
AceVPN has come up with a wide variety of servers for you to choose from across 50+ geo-locations in over 26 nations. You may even chance servers when the need be. You'll be happy and contented to gain a smooth access to your favorite content even while you're on a foreign tour. Gaining access to Pandora, Zattoo, Skype, BBC iPlayer, Pluzz, WhatsApp, and Netflix has never been easier before.
You can unblock your favorite TV channels, Sports channels and streaming videos with a much smoother pace than you do with any free VPN service. Streaming BBC iPlayer, Rai, Sky Go, Eurosport, and Netflix has really been simplified by AceVPN. You'll be overjoyed not to experience any buffering while accessing about 110 channels around the globe. Your online connectivity never gets slackened when you access global channels (with geo-restrictions)
Few of the major devices and operating systems that you can use with your AceVPN account include Android devices, iPhone, Gaming Consoles, Linux, Routers, Mac and Windows OS. It extends support towards Smart DNS, PPTP, L2TP, DNS Crypt, IPsec IKEv2, and fsbdt Stealth. All of these support services are managed by efficient technicians.
For those who wish to enjoy customer service of the highest level, it's important to hire the best VPN service provider (https://www.acevpn.com/
