Delhi Finalists Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2017 Visits Dr. Kathuria Dental Clinic

Dr. Kathuria's Multispecialty Dental Clinic had guests in the form of glamorous divas who are the Delhi audition finalists of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2017.
 
 
Delhi Finalists - Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe India 2017
Delhi Finalists - Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe India 2017
NEW DELHI, India - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Dr. Kathuria's Multispeciality Dental Clinic is the proud Smile Care Partner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2017. Dr. Kathuria and his team are happy to bring bright improvements in the smiles of the contestants in this prestigious beauty paegent. This year, Delhi Finalist of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe India 2017 visited the dental clinic.

The finalist interacted with Dr. Kathuria and his team members at the dental clinic. Dr. Puneet and Dr. Sween Kathuria interacted with the Delhi fsbdt finalist and provided tips to keep a healthy smile for a long period of time. In this way, the beauty peagant contestant had a great time at the dental clinic.

The quality of the smiles need to be prioritized from time to time. This ensures that smiles of the individual are in compatible with the attractive look of the respective individuals. In fact, for a woman it is essential to have a bright and radiant smile to have a positive impact on her personality.

A beautiful smile is one of the assets of an attractive personality. Thus, the interaction of the city contestant winners ensured that the contestant can reap the benefits of the dental tips. With the help of the dental treatments, beauty peagant contestants have an appreciable boost in their personalities.

Dr. Kathuria and his team members have ensured that the smiles of the contestants are turn into camera ready smiles.

For more information on dental treatments visit http://www.delhidental.com

Contact
Sushil Arora
Dr. Kathuria’s Multispeciality Dental Clinic
***@delhidental.com
01126280184
