News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Diego Spirits Festival celebrates 10 Years - August 25-26, 2018
Since its launch 10 years ago, the San Diego Spirits Festival has given its guests unrivaled access to experience the market's finest spirits, from big-name brands you know to small-batch distilleries you need to know about. 2018 is poised to be its biggest year yet. Set against the breezy back drop of the inimitable San Diego Bay, the two-day gathering will feature an endless parade of limitless cocktail creations and spirit sips featuring some of the industry's hottest labels. These divine drinks will be accompanied by a delicious array of culinary delights and an eclectic blend of entertainment, making this event the summer shindig you won't want to miss.
In between sips and savory moments, you'll get to hear the stories behind your favorite brands to further immerse yourself into the "spirit" of the festival. You'll also take a deep dive into the world of mixology through bartender competitions, grand tastings, and mini-seminars. Live music and risqué entertainment keep the good times going even when you're not raising a glass. You may even spot a celebrity or two if you're lucky. Add it all up, and you have a festival that's a must for industry pros, cocktail enthusiasts, and casual liquor lovers to attend.
One of the festival's many noteworthy highlights is the San Diego International Spirits Bottle Competition, a prestigious contest where craft distillers, American merchant bottlers and large distillers submit their spirits for blind tasting and analysis fsbdt by an expert panel of judges. This competition is held two weeks prior to the festival, and the results and winners will be announced during the festivities. Once again, the NEAT glass has been selected as the official judging glass because of its unmatched ability to deliver competition-
San Diego Spirits Festival is also pleased to announce that The Museum of the American Cocktail (MOTAC) has once again joined the San Diego Spirits Festival as Legacy Charity Partner.
Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive San Diego 92101
· August 25 – 26, 2018
· Saturday 2 pm-6 pm
· Sunday 2 pm- 5 pm
Registration Links
Registration link http://bit.ly/
recap video. http://bit.ly/
Enter International Spirits Competition:
Contact: Liz@SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com
Contact
Liz Edwards
***@sandiegospiritsfestival.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse