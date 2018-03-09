JDS Communications Releases Job Guide to Biotechnology Certificate Programs

The Guide features hundreds of short-term certificate programs offered by Community Colleges, public colleges and universities in which students can get job-ready skills to enter the job market in one year or less.

Job Guide to Biotechnolgy Certificate Programs

-- JDS Communications is pleased to announce the release of Job Guide to Biotechnology Certificate Programs, which provides in-depth information about Certificate Programs offered by public institutions throughout the country -- Alaska, most of the lower 48 states, Guam and Hawaii -- in biotechnology and related fields, especially STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), for students who, depending on their career goals, would benefit from the opportunities these programs offer.To achieve their jobs objectives, students often need to acquire skills that will enable them to become job-ready in a short amount of time. And, students who are working or raising families can benefit from schedules that feature evening, weekend and online classes.Certificate programs can offer the flexibility and job-readiness skill sets that enable students to fulfill other responsibilities and attain their job goals. Whereas degree programs can require two years or more of full-time schooling, most certificate programs allow individuals to finish in much less time. Many certificate programs require one academic year or less of study.Community Colleges are playing an instrumental role in providing the skills students need for the thousands of jobs employers are having a hard time filling. The innovative programs Community Colleges offer address the workforce needs of businesses while also effectively helping students find good jobs with good wages and promising career pathways in the biotechnology industry. And, many of the jobs do not require degrees or extensive backgrounds in biotechnology or science.Businesses also benefit from the job-ready skills students acquire in certificate programs. "As we look at the growth in jobs, a lot of the jobs will not require a college degree, but they will require a STEM education," reports Debra Reed, chairman, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Sempra Energy. "Our jobs require much more technical know-how than ever she said. "We really need people from high school who are not college bound but have the skills."Job fsbdt Guide to Biotechnology Certificate Programs is a must-have compilation designed to help students and job seekers prepare for jobs that are available. It also offers extensive resources that can be used to help them successfully chart a path to reaching their career goals.The Job Guide publications, which include San Francisco Bay Biotech, Medical Device Job Guide, and East Coast Biotech Job Guide, have been published by JDS Communications and BioCareersource since 1994. The upcoming Job Guide to Biotechnology Certificate Programs release reflects JDS Communications' dedication to providing support and career resources to job seekers.For additional information please visit:https://biocareersource.com