Military Widows Come to Charles City for Healing, Connecting, and fun

Weekend long event helps widows face challenges of loss, build connections, and embrace life again.
 
 
CHARLES CITY, Va. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- The American Widow Project (AWP), a Nationally recognized​ nonprofit dedicated to uniting, empowering, and educating military widows, will be holding​ a weekend retreat on April 6th-9th, 2018 in Charles City, VA. 8 military widows from across the country will meet to share their stories, connect, and renew their hope for the future, due to the amazing support of individuals, businesses and foundations in the Virginia area.

Since 2001, over 6,700 service members have lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. This number does not include deaths caused by service-related illnesses or injuries, accidents, or military suicides from current and past conflicts. Often, these service members leave behind wives, fiances, or girlfriends who must not only cope with the loss of a loved one, but also rebuild their lives. The American Widow Project provides vital peer-to-peer, emotional, and educational support necessary to maximize healing and hope for a brighter fsbdt future.

​AWP ​retreats​ are built around showing military widows that they can carry on their hero's legacy, all the while creating one of their own​. F​or the first time, the AWP ​will be utilizing ​equine therapy and other workshops created to help military ​widows break down barriers of grief​ and encourage them to embrace life after death. These activities, along with the small number of attendees and diversity of the group, allow everyone to build personal relationships and heal emotional wounds. These heroic w​omen leave with the groundwork to build the critical support system neededas they return home, along with provide them with with renewed sense of hope for the future.


​About the AWP: ​Recognized on CNN, PBS, TODAY,Newsweek, NY Times and other outlets for their necessary mission and work,​ the American Widow Project connects military widows through peer-based support programs, designed by military widows, to educate, empower, and assist them as they rebuild their lives in the face of tragedy. Through their programs, the organization has reached over 2,100 military widows nationwide and continues to support new military widows on a daily basis. For more information go to www.americanwidowproject.org

Media Contact:

Erin Dructor

619.977.1005 (tel:(619)%20977-1005)

American Widow Project
***@americanwidowproject.org
