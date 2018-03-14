News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Military Widows Come to Charles City for Healing, Connecting, and fun
Weekend long event helps widows face challenges of loss, build connections, and embrace life again.
Since 2001, over 6,700 service members have lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. This number does not include deaths caused by service-related illnesses or injuries, accidents, or military suicides from current and past conflicts. Often, these service members leave behind wives, fiances, or girlfriends who must not only cope with the loss of a loved one, but also rebuild their lives. The American Widow Project provides vital peer-to-peer, emotional, and educational support necessary to maximize healing and hope for a brighter fsbdt future.
AWP retreats
About the AWP: Recognized on CNN, PBS, TODAY,Newsweek, NY Times and other outlets for their necessary mission and work, the American Widow Project connects military widows through peer-based support programs, designed by military widows, to educate, empower, and assist them as they rebuild their lives in the face of tragedy. Through their programs, the organization has reached over 2,100 military widows nationwide and continues to support new military widows on a daily basis. For more information go to www.americanwidowproject.org
Media Contact:
Erin Dructor
619.977.1005 (tel:(619)%20977-
Contact
American Widow Project
***@americanwidowproject.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse