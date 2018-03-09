News By Tag
Dig In to Spring at The Growing Place!
Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper worked as full-time faculty member and the head of the Horticulture department at College of DuPage for almost 30 years. She continues to be a long-time member of Perennials in Focus, and a certified Landscape for Life™ Trainer, a sustainable landscape program sponsored by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the United States Botanic Garden.
"Spring is always such a fascinating time in the garden. We want to give people the tools knowledge to have success in their gardens," says Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place. "Whether you are a new homeowner just starting out or a gardening expert you can pick the classes that interest you the most. Come for one or stay all day!
The Growing Place Garden Center is located fsbdt at 2000 Montgomery Rd in Aurora. Just 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave/Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Classes are free to attend, start at 9:30am and run through 4pm. Tool sharpening by Will Storm from 11am-4pm. Fees vary per piece and are paid directly to Will Storm. Attendees can also call 630-355-4000 to preorder a boxed lunch for $10 through April 2. Visit thegrowingplace.com/
About The Growing Place Garden Center
With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery, changing the name to The Growing Place in 1976 and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at thegrowingplace.com (http://www.thegrowingplace.com).
