Make A Wish Hudson Valley to Honor Andrew C. Quinn at Annual Wish Ball, May 11
Board Member, Wish Dad and Prominent Trial Attorney Will be Recognized by Supporters and Distinguished Guests at Festive Gathering at Historic Sleepy Hollow Country Club
The gala, which is Make A Wish® Hudson Valley's largest fundraiser of the year, will be held for the first time at the historic Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor which overlooks the majestic Hudson River. Supporters from throughout the region are looking to help grant the pending wishes of more than 150 local children with life-threatening medical conditions.
The evening's festivities get underway with cocktails and a silent auction at 6 PM, followed by dinner, dancing, presentations and live auction at 7 PM.
Quinn will join hundreds of distinguished guests including business and community leaders from throughout the Hudson Valley to celebrate the joy and love of the many donors, families and volunteers who have helped grant the wishes of over 2,600 kids since the non-profit was established 32 years ago.
Thomas J. Conklin, President and CEO of Make A Wish® Hudson Valley, said that it was a "very special honor to recognize Quinn for his long-time contributions and visionary leadership to help our important mission to succeed," adding: "As the parent of a wish kid himself, Quinn has been an impassioned voice and generous supporter whose personal experience has no doubt inspired others to support our cause."
Quinn is the managing partner of The Quinn Law Firm, PLLC, in White Plains which primarily serves the needs of the law enforcement community including the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, the Yonkers Police Association, and PBAs from the Town of Harrison, the Town of Eastchester and the Putnam County Sherriff's Association.
Quinn has a deep appreciation for the work and sacrifice made by our law enforcement community on a daily basis, and has dedicated his professional career to representing and defending police officers throughout the Hudson Valley. He is particularly grateful that Make A Wish® Hudson Valley and our local law enforcement officers are joining together to bring strength, hope and joy to kids in our region.
He and his wife, Cornelia, are parents of wish kid Jake, his twin brother, Garrett and sister, Julianne.
The program will feature wish kid Gregory, whose wish to be a police officer was granted in a very special way by the Westchester Department of Public Safety. "We express our sincerest thanks and appreciation to the county police for making it possible for Gregory to fulfill his passion and love for law enforcement—
Emmy Award winning Darlene Rodriguez of NBC's Today in New York and Mike Bennett of WHUD's fsbdt Mike & Kacey in the Morning will again serve as Wish Ball celebrity co-hosts for the evening's festivities.
The popular Wish Ball will feature live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and dancing to the music of the "Motones."
Tickets are $425 per person or $4,000 for a table of 10. Also available are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 and Journal ads ranging from $250-$1,000. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit hudson.wish.org/
About Make A Wish® Hudson Valley
Make A Wish® grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The wish experience is a community effort involving volunteers, staff, donors and medical professionals working in tandem to make each wish come true. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 2,600 children in the community it serves. The Chapter's territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a proud participant of the Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Program, which indicates that the organization has met the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 78% of all funds raised go to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit https://www.hudson.wish.org.
