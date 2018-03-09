News By Tag
ERA Wilder Northeast Adds Passionate and Dedicated Agent Ready to Serve Midlands
Reynolds is a Lexington county resident who grew up loving the West Columbia and Lexington areas. Reynolds, along with his wife and two children cannot imagine calling any other place home. Reynolds uses his deep roots of the midlands to help clients find the home they have been dreaming of. He is dedicated to eliminating any stress a client may have and exceeding all their buying or selling needs from start to finish.
"Kyle brings experience in customer service and business management to our team and we are very excited to have him join the ERA Wilder Realty Northeast Family,' said Mike Taylor, Vice President of Sales for ERA Wilder Realty.
"I have people ask why I decided to pursue a career in real estate. I get to help someone with one of the biggest investments of their life. I wake up every morning not thinking it's just another day of work, I wake up excited to see what new journey the day will bring. I feel when you wake up excited to do what you love, then it's not work anymore,' said Reynolds.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty Northeast, Reynoldswill be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and robust online marketing programs.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
