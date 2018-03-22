News By Tag
IFYA Announces Two New Advisory Board Members
Brad Smith, Director of Purchasing, and Ryan Camara, Marketing Coordinator, both at Southwest Traders, have been appointed to the International Frozen Yogurt Association advisory board.
"Brad and Ryan bring two different perspectives. Brad is a seasoned frozen yogurt distribution executive and industry expert. Ryan is new to the frozen yogurt industry, but he has his finger on the pulse of what's currently going on in the industry and in marketing. The mission of Southwest Traders is to help its customers, frozen yogurt shops, succeed, and that aligns with the IFYA mission as well. Our association is here to help frozen yogurt shops," said Susan Linton, IFYA President. "We are very fortunate to have Brad and Ryan join our board and we look forward to benefitting from their talent and insights."
Brad Smith, a Southern California native out of Temecula, California, received his degree from Cal Poly, and is currently the Director of Purchasing at Southwest Traders. As a second-generation owner of the company, he has been invested in the business since he was young. His deep commitment to continuing to grow the yogurt market is reflected in his passion to continue to bring in on point and on trend menu items to Southwest Traders, allowing customers to continue to thrive in the competitive frozen dessert market.
Ryan Camara is a San Diego native based out of Rancho Penasquitos, CA. Ryan received his degree from the University of San Diego with an emphasis in Business Administration and Marketing. He is the newest member of the Southwest Traders team. He has invested a great deal of time getting to know the market and is able to bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights. Ryan works directly with frozen yogurt shops on their marketing efforts to continue to promote their businesses and increase foot traffic.
About Southwest Traders
For more than 35 years, Southwest Traders' lasting commitment to exceptional quality products and innovative distribution solutions is truly second to none.
Because of our diverse dry, fresh, frozen and -20 degree capabilities, we provide an enormous time savings, along with the convenience of a "one-stop shop and delivery service." Southwest Traders offers the benefits of working with one supplier for all your business needs, which in turn, provides our customers with the valuable time to grow their business.
The continued loyalty and satisfaction of our customer base has allowed us to equip our facility with a state-of-the-
Our quest for perfection has proudly earned Southwest Traders the 1999 Ernst & Young™ Entrepreneur of the Year award for the distribution industry.
For more information, please visit http://www.southwesttraders.com/
About the International Frozen Yogurt Association
The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) serves as an unbiased source of support and information for current and prospective frozen yogurt store operators. The Association promotes the highest standards to elevate the quality of frozen yogurt stores through the Swirl of Honor™ program. IFYA represents frozen yogurt shops, suppliers, and consumers across the world. Visit the IFYA website, http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/
Contact
International Frozen Yogurt Association
***@internationalfrozenyogurt.com
