Heading to the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition tomorrow? Here's how to get there
The 2018 Youth Fair will be open March 15 to April 8; except for Monday-Tuesday, March 19-20 and April 2-3, when gates are closed.
"Everyone has their favorite mode of transportation, and we designed our gates to provide entry points to accommodate everyone from drivers, to pedestrians, to users of ride sharing apps, to fans of the Miami Metrobus," said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO.
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Parking lots will open one hour before opening each operating day.
Drivers will be offered a range of parking options during the 2018 Youth Fair, including free parking for vehicles displaying certified disability permits and fee-based preferred parking for those wanting to park close to the Main Gat
Guests arriving in their personal vehicles can enter and exit Tamiami Park at four convenient locations:
• SW 112th Avenue and Coral Way
• SW 114th Avenue and Coral Way
• SW 117th Avenue and SW 22nd Street
• SW 117th Avenue and SW 21st Street
Guests using rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber should know the drop-off and pick-up point is Gate 7 at Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, found on their apps as the FIU Maidique Campus Bus Terminal. The Metrobus stop is at the same location.
Pedestrians fsbdt can enter through Gate 2 at SW 109th Avenue and Coral Way on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 2 p.m.
The Youth Fair will charge $10 to park in Tamiami Park as part of an effort to expand and grow its Scholarship Fund. Discounted parking passes are available online only at http://www.thefair.me/
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 63,000 student projects to nearly 600,000 Youth Fair guests and, in 2017, awarded more than $530,000 in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. The Youth Fair was a finalist for Community Outreach in the 2018 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's Top Entrepreneurial Awards. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit http//:www.thefair.me/
