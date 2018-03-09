News By Tag
Fort Myers Film Festival to Be Held March 21-25th in Fort Myers, FL
Internationally Known Fort Myers Actress, Author and Film Advocate Deborah Smith Ford to Participate in the Fort Myers Film Festival
The edgy and fresh programming for the Fort Myers Film Festival has gotten the attention of a global independent film community including Deborah Smith Ford. The Fort Myers Film Festival is an opportunity to create, unite and showcase quality artistic cinematic works.
One of the films that will be showcased this year is Miss Bonita Springs 1967 (10m, U.S.A.) Directed by Richard Watts and Produced by Thomas Ellingwood Fortin and Deborah Smith Ford. It will be shown on Saturday, March 24th at 4pm at The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. This short film portrays a young married couple that has a few things to work out. One day after a marital skirmish, wife Lacey escapes to the beach where her dog Luna digs up something in the sand. That something ends up creating unexpected and doubly fun romantic bonds.
The film and Deborah Smith Ford are gaining numerous accolades including her recent 2018 award for Best Actress in an Indie Film by Top Shorts Online Film Festival for Miss Bonita Springs and the overall recent IndieFEST Film Award. Deborah was also featured in Hanging Millstone which was the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Festival and The Meaning of Life which is a semi-finalist for the Los Angeles CineFest. Deborah has more than 50 film credits to her name spanning the course of many years in the industry. A sampling of her work can be found at IMDB.com.
In addition to her own personal film endeavors on and off the screen, Deborah is also a long time advocate for the advancement of film in Southwest Florida as a board member of United Film & Television Artists, Inc. UFTA is a not-for-profit incorporated trade association that provides information, support, assistance, and education to artists and other production crafts personnel, associated with the creation and production of film, television, video, broadcast, recording, and theater products in the State of Florida. More information can be found at UFTA.us or on Facebook @UnitedFilmTelevisionArtistInc
UFTA has monthly meetings and is welcoming new members looking to partner on creative endeavors in SW Florida.
As with many successful artists, Deborah has a diverse background in the entertainment industry that includes key roles behind the scenes and on camera. She is also a talented children's book author that uses her writing to inspire young girls to pursue their passions. Her book series, Allie's Adventures is about an adventurous young girl and the experiences she has and what she learns on her travels around the world. New books are being released this month and can be found on Amazon with newest releases on Kindle and at AlliesAdventures.com.
About the fsbdt Fort Myers Film Festival (FMFF)
The Fort Myers Film Festival has featured hundreds of local filmmakers and is a must attend for cineasts living in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties who love indie film and film festivals. Films and events are taking place in venues across SWFL, including the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, IMAG History & Science Center, Alliance for the Arts, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, AMC Theatres, Edison & Ford Winter Estates. Dinners and parties are being held at Twisted Vine, Blu Sushi, LYNQ, BLANQ, SoHo and more. www.fortmyersfilmfestival.com
ABOUT MISS BONITA SPRINGS 1967
Miss Bonita Springs 1967, is a romantic drama released on February 28, 2017 and is a short film that highlights the relationships of two couples. It delightfully conveys how their love of fishing and the discovery of a buried wedding band on Bonita Beach helps heal both couples while also bringing one of them together after half a century.
After an argument with her husband, Lacey Hutton goes to nearby Bonita Beach for a relaxing yoga session with her puppy Luna. While they are there Luna discovers an old wedding band while digging in the sand.
The inscription on the 50 year old band leads Lacey to find the owner, Bebe Nowitzki (Played by Deborah Smith Ford). After BeBe explains the circumstances of the lost ring the two become friends.
Meanwhile, Lacey's husband Aaron meets a new friend Cal at a nearby beach bar and brings him to meet his wife and her new friend Bebe. During introductions, the senior couple recognize each other and the rest is history.
The film was written and directed by Richard E. Watts with Assistant Director Prana Songbird and produced by Thomas Ellingwood Fortin and Deborah Smith Ford.
The film was produced by 4th Letter Productions LLC and Get TV LLC and features: Kevin Mayle as Aaron Hutton, Tracy Johnson as Lacey Hutton, Deborah Smith Ford as Bebe Nowitzki, Michael Massari as Cal Nowitzki and Luna Avocado as herself.
Tickets to see Miss Bonita Springs and other films are $10, $6 for matinee and $20 to watch all day. For more information including films and times head to www.sbdac.com and www.fortmyersfilmfestival.com
