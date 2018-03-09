News By Tag
ClickDishes named as a leading startup in the ICT Sector for 2018
Social food tech startup selected by Rocket Builders to be on ICT "Ready to Rocket" list, which highlights companies with highest growth potential
"Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. ClickDishes is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time." said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.
ClickDishes enables local establishments to offer the same mobile order-in-advance options as worldwide brands, at a significantly lower cost to entry than developing and promoting their own custom app.
"We were honoured to be nominated, and now recognized, as one of the top startups in BC's ICT sector," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "We have been hard at work building ClickDishes and it is great to receive this recognition."
ClickDishes launched in Vancouver in mid 2017 and has since seen major growth, including:
• Additional launches in both Calgary and Edmonton
• The onboarding of over 100+ restaurant partners to the platform in downtown Vancouver alone
• Developing & releasing major mobile ordering game changing feature 'Grab&Go +'
• Double digit growth month-to-month
The platform's 'Grab&Go +' feature is a unique invitation function that allows users to invite additional friends fsbdt and colleagues to place an order with them when they are ordering from the same restaurant via the app.
In the US alone, mobile ordering is expected to reach $38 Billion in sales by 2020, so it is not surprising that "After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that ClickDishes is well positioned to capitalize on these trends," said Steven Forth, Senior Partner, Rocket Builders.
For more information about ClickDishes, or to download the app, please visit the iOS AppStore (https://itunes.apple.com/
About ClickDishes Inc.:
ClickDishes is a social food ordering app that allows people to order ahead and pay at hundreds of quick service restaurants. ClickDishes links colleagues, coworkers and classmates when ordering food.
www.ClickDishes.com | @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/
About Ready to Rocket:
"Ready to Rocket" is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and "Emerging Rocket" companies most likely to gain investment. www.readytorocket.com
