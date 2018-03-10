News By Tag
Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. Moves Factory Commander® to Cloud
Next step in converting operational modeling suite to Software as a Service (SaaS)
"After a successful introduction last week of Factory Explorer® as a Cloud-based application, we are pleased to take the next step in moving our entire operational modeling and simulation suite to software as a service with the transition of Factory Commander®,"
The decision-making process surrounding facilities or product lines requires the operation's cost structure and cash requirements to be accurately evaluated. Product pricing, product mix, and production ramp rates are just a few of the many considerations facing strategic planners. Factory Commander® is a cost and resource modeling software platform that provides a fast and efficient method to reduce decision risk and uncertainty. Because Factory Commander® relies on Activity Based Cost Management (ABCM) principles, it effectively identifies the major activities that drive product costs. By providing high-level economic projections such as income and cash flow statements, senior management is able to anticipate market and cost drivers and make accurate strategic decisions based on a strong analytic foundation.
With more than 3,000 fsbdt users worldwide, WWK is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations. WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.
Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.
WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity-based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-
