Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. Moves Factory Commander® to Cloud

Next step in converting operational modeling suite to Software as a Service (SaaS)

-- Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. (WWK) (www.wwk.com), the global leader in cost and productivity management software and consulting services, announced today that it has transitioned its Factory Commander® cost and resource modeling software from a client-side application to software as a service (SaaS) on Microsoft's Azure. This represents the second step in a complete conversion of WWK's applications to the Cloud."After a successful introduction last week of Factory Explorer® as a Cloud-based application, we are pleased to take the next step in moving our entire operational modeling and simulation suite to software as a service with the transition of Factory Commander®,"states David W. Jimenez, WWK's President & CEO. "By moving Factory Commander® to the Cloud, we are able to offer more attractive pricing while providing cross-platform functionality. This opens the door to customers using both Windows and non-Windows-based hardware, which can access our applications using either remote desktop services (RDS) or an HTML5 compatible browser. It also allows our customers to specify higher computing power than exists on their local hardware; thus, reducing their information technology (IT) cost of ownership (COO)."The decision-making process surrounding facilities or product lines requires the operation's cost structure and cash requirements to be accurately evaluated. Product pricing, product mix, and production ramp rates are just a few of the many considerations facing strategic planners. Factory Commander® is a cost and resource modeling software platform that provides a fast and efficient method to reduce decision risk and uncertainty. Because Factory Commander® relies on Activity Based Cost Management (ABCM) principles, it effectively identifies the major activities that drive product costs. By providing high-level economic projections such as income and cash flow statements, senior management is able to anticipate market and cost drivers and make accurate strategic decisions based on a strong analytic foundation.With more than 3,000 fsbdt users worldwide, WWK is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations. WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity-based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-hour).