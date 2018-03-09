News By Tag
Northwest Honda Dealers' $11,000 School Giveaway Continues
Everyone in our NW Honda Dealers family is committed to supporting local schools, families, and to building bridges in our local community. That's why throughout the 2017-2018 school year, the Northwest Honda Dealers Association (NWHDA) will be giving away $1,000 a month to a local school of their choice. This could not come at a better time when schools need supplies, program support, and equipment more than ever.
Reynolds High School (RHS) is the seventh of 11 schools to be recognized for its commitment to the next generation. RHS is the only public high school in Troutdale and the fsbdt second-largest high school in Oregon. The school is also the fourth most diverse public school in Oregon, with a 60 percent minority student body, compared with the state average of 36 percent.
Scott Sidell, general manager of Ron Tonkin Gresham Honda, will be presenting the $1,000 check to Principal Wade Bakley at an all-staff meeting on Monday, Mar. 19 at 8 am.
"This certainly helps both our hard-working staff and students alike," said Bakley. "We look forward to enhancing and expanding valuable programs, while also providing more much-needed resources to our students." More than 65 percent of RHS students are eligible for free lunch, which is much higher than the Oregon state average of 44 percent, and 62 percent of RHS students are considered economically disadvantaged.
"We are so excited to help such a deserving school! And just like us, this school believes in giving back to the community. Right now, their Harvest Share program offers free, fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables to RHS community members who need food assistance. That's the type of school program we are proud to support," said Sidell.
The NWHDA is committed to ensuring that local schools become stronger, as exhibited with their continued support of the "Rootopia: Farm to School" program, which serves local farm-fresh food on the school lunch lines.
About Northwest Honda Dealers: The Northwest Honda Dealers is an association made up of eleven Honda dealerships from Newport to Longview, Oregon that provide high-quality service and sales to current and prospective Honda customers. To learn more, visit http://www.NorthwestHondaDealers.com.
