March 2018
New Bucket List Tours for Women over 50

The Women's Travel Group announces new research on Bucket List Trips for senior women.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- The Women's Travel Group Adds New Bucket List Tours

The Women's Travel Group announces new Bucket List destinations for women. Research  indicated that women over 50 have new expectations about destinations.  To satisfy this new demand, The Women's Travel Group has added places overlooked by more commercial companies.

Coming up in 2018 are some of the following tours:

Northern Ireland

Sardinia with Rome

Southern Spain

Oaxaca, Mexico

Brazil including Salvador

In 2019 The Women's Travel Group added:

Albania with Corfu

Ethiopia

Southern India

Sri Lanka

Iceland and Finland

The Women's Travel Group has been offering tours for 26 years. All trips use 4-5 star or best available fsbdt hotels, include many meals, and unusual sightseeing and often festivals.  The company brings in speakers on controversial or political themes. Groups are small ranging from 10-18.

The Women's Travel Group was founded in 1992 to cater to women who wanted to travel with other professional women. It has won many awards and ranks among the top tour operators of its kind.

http://www.thewomenstravelgroup.com

Contact
Phyllis Stoller/ECPS Consulting Corporation
***@thewomenstravelgroup.com
6463095607
The Women's Travel Group
***@thewomenstravelgroup.com
