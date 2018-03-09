New Bucket List Tours for Women over 50

The Women's Travel Group announces new research on Bucket List Trips for senior women.

-- The Women's Travel Group Adds New Bucket List ToursThe Women's Travel Group announces new Bucket List destinations for women. Research indicated that women over 50 have new expectations about destinations. To satisfy this new demand, The Women's Travel Group has added places overlooked by more commercial companies.Coming up in 2018 are some of the following tours:Northern IrelandSardinia with RomeSouthern SpainOaxaca, MexicoBrazil including SalvadorIn 2019 The Women's Travel Group added:Albania with CorfuEthiopiaSouthern IndiaSri LankaIceland and FinlandThe Women's Travel Group has been offering tours for 26 years. All trips use 4-5 star or best available fsbdt hotels, include many meals, and unusual sightseeing and often festivals. The company brings in speakers on controversial or political themes. Groups are small ranging from 10-18.The Women's Travel Group was founded in 1992 to cater to women who wanted to travel with other professional women. It has won many awards and ranks among the top tour operators of its kind.