New Bucket List Tours for Women over 50
The Women's Travel Group announces new research on Bucket List Trips for senior women.
The Women's Travel Group announces new Bucket List destinations for women. Research indicated that women over 50 have new expectations about destinations. To satisfy this new demand, The Women's Travel Group has added places overlooked by more commercial companies.
Coming up in 2018 are some of the following tours:
Northern Ireland
Sardinia with Rome
Southern Spain
Oaxaca, Mexico
Brazil including Salvador
In 2019 The Women's Travel Group added:
Albania with Corfu
Ethiopia
Southern India
Sri Lanka
Iceland and Finland
The Women's Travel Group has been offering tours for 26 years. All trips use 4-5 star or best available fsbdt hotels, include many meals, and unusual sightseeing and often festivals. The company brings in speakers on controversial or political themes. Groups are small ranging from 10-18.
The Women's Travel Group was founded in 1992 to cater to women who wanted to travel with other professional women. It has won many awards and ranks among the top tour operators of its kind.
http://www.thewomenstravelgroup.com
Contact
Phyllis Stoller/ECPS Consulting Corporation
***@thewomenstravelgroup.com
6463095607
