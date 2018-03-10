News By Tag
Angel Cabrales' NGC 4594 (The Sombrero Galaxy) Comes to Royse Contemporary
This exhibition features an enthralling new collection of mixed media abstract paintings and sculptures. Through his work the artist searches for a cultural home where he doesn't have to prove how American or how Mexican he is, and just live in the Spanglish amalgamation he grew up in. He utilizes industrial design and commercialism while approaching such tough topics through a powerful and often satirical lens. Cabrales has created laser cut resin "paintings" which the artist says, "track my voyage to self-discovery as I chart the Heavens in my search for NGC 4594 a place to call a celestial home of my imagination,"
Cabrales is a multi-media sculptor who is creating dynamic sculptures, interactive installations and digital imagery. He received his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Arizona State University and his Masters of Fine Arts in Sculpture from the University of North Texas. Currently he is the Visiting Assistant Professor in Sculpture at the University of Texas at El Paso, as well as a mentor in The Low Residency Masters of Fine Arts Program for the School of Art Institute of Chicago.
He has exhibited his artwork extensively in Texas and Arizona, having his work featured in both solo and group exhibitions at renowned institutions and galleries including most recently at the MAC, Texas fsbdt Biennial, Galeria 409, the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, The Latino Cultural Center of Dallas, Brownsville Fine Arts Museum, El Paso Museum of Art and AMBOS Project (a intervention collaboration)
The opening reception will take place on April 5, 2018 from 5:00-10:00pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk with an opportunity to meet the artist who will be in town from Texas. NGC 4594 (The Sombrero Galaxy) will be on view from Thursday, April 5 through Saturday, April 28, 2018. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:30-1:30pm, Wednesday 9:00-1:00pm, Thursday 5:00-10:00pm, and Saturday 11:00pm-3:00pm. For more information about Royse Contemporary or artist visit roysecontemporary.com. Direct all media inquiries to owner, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.
Contact
Nicole Royse, Owner/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
