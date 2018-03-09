 
News By Tag
* Easter
* #SeniorLiving
* EasterEggHunt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chambersburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Easter Egg Hunt brings together generations at Magnolias of Chambersburg

Senior living community holiday event to be held on March 24
 
 
Magnolias of Chambersburg will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on March 24.
Magnolias of Chambersburg will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on March 24.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Multiple generations will participate in a popular Easter tradition at the Magnolias of Chambersburg senior living community on March 24.

    The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Magnolias of Chambersburg courtyard.

    "The Easter Egg Hunt is a great opportunity for our residents, team members and the children to interact and have a great time," said Tressia Day, Executive Director at Magnolias of Chambersburg. "Throughout the event you see many smiles on the young and the more 'seasoned' participants in this fun holiday-themed activity."

    The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance, and Magnolias of Chambersburg will serve refreshments and light snacks throughout the Easter Egg Hunt. The eggs will be hidden in two different outdoor areas.

    "We will have an area fsbdt where the smaller children will be able to search for eggs, and we'll have an area for older children to look for eggs," said Day, who noted the event will welcome family and friends of residents and team members at the senior living community.

    In addition to candy and treats in the plastic eggs, Day said other prizes will be hidden among some of the eggs.

    "We will have various gifts as prizes and the children will find tickets inside those special eggs," Day said. "These tickets will be redeemed for a larger prize or gift basket. We have been holding the Easter Egg Hunt for the last five years and each year we see so many happy faces. It's a fun tradition."

Visit http://www.integracare.com.

Media Contact
Tressia Day, Executive Director
***@integracare.com
717.264.6000
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com
Tags:Easter, #SeniorLiving, EasterEggHunt
Industry:Family
Location:Chambersburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASSolutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Mar 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share