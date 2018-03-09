Big Gets Even Bigger at the Carlisle Ford Nationals in 2018

World's LARGEST all-Ford Themed Weekend Preps for Record Breaking Event

-- Internationally known and attended? Yes! World's LARGEST all-Ford themed weekend? Without a doubt! Rare and unique rides on display? Yes! Special guests? Yes! The epicenter of all things Ford for at least three days in June? YES!!! The Carlisle Ford Nationals, presented by Meguiar's is all of that and then some for global automotive enthusiasts and it's all happening June 1-3 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.It's hard to spotlight just one star attraction, as the entire weekend is basically an all-star event featuring a who's who of cars and industry star power. There is a bevy of displays though, plus guests too. From 3,000+ Ford's spanning the history of the brand (including a unique Ford Tractor showcase) on the National Parts Depot Showfield to Building Y and the 4annual Ford Nationals Select cars, this just scratches the surface of the fun.Not far from Y is Building T and in it, guests will see the best of the best, including 50 Years of the Cobra Jet, 50 Years of the Torino, 50 years of the GT500KR, 20 years of the Focus, a special Bullitt Mustang celebration and more.Speaking of SPECIAL rides, Ford recently revealed to Carlisle Events their intention of bringing the all-new California Special Mustang, Ranger, Bullitt Mustang, Ford GT and Edge ST to Carlisle too. Aside from major international auto events such as those held in New York City or Detroit, east coast fsbdt car lovers have yet to see these sleek, new rides in person. Again, this speaks volumes to what the Carlisle Ford Nationals mean to the hobby.It's not just the cars, trucks, tractors or guests that bring people to Ford weekend either. The MASSIVE Ford centric swap meet provides a treasure trove of finds for enthusiasts of all generations. Much like the show itself, it too is the world's largest of its type. It doesn't matter if you're looking for something new, vintage or somewhere in between, the swap meet is the beginning, middle and end for nearly all your shopping needs!As guests go, Steve Saleen returns with his biggest footprint ever of Saleen Mustangs and groups from Ford, Roush and Shelby will have a commanding grip on the always growing midway. The biggest special guest of them all though, is Dave Kindig. Kindig, of Kindig-It Designs and star of Bitchin' Rides on Velocity comes to Carlisle for the first time ever and is making an ultra-rare east coast event appearance. There are other industry guests slated, including many from Ford Performance, Roush, Shelby and more.Ride and drive with Ford too, as guests can check out the latest products via FREE test drives at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center and guests can even go fast and have fun via various on-site competitions too.While this show is scheduled for three days, weather permitting, guests are flocking to Carlisle days in advance of the start. It all culminates with a Saturday night downtown Ford parade in Carlisle and a Sunday on-site awards parade at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Giveaways, guests, cool cars (new and classic), plus an unmatched atmosphere within the car show world; the Ford Nationals really do have it all!