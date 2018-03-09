News By Tag
FutureMakers Coalition Launches Joint Effort to Promote Equity, Fill Skills Gap and Improve So
Campaign Focused on Underserved Population, Designed to Boost Skilled Labor Market in the Region
The partnership, titled the Technical and Adult Education Completion program, aims to improve access to information, awareness and perception of regional educational opportunities among historically underserved or un-/underemployed adults in Immokalee, Hendry County and Fort Myers. Further, the initiative aims to ensure students complete their degree and/or certificate programs so they can join the workforce in their desired industry.
"In Southwest Florida, students of color are less likely to complete a degree or technical education program than their white counterparts. This points to a systems-level problem," says Tessa LeSage, Director of Social Innovation and Sustainability for the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, backbone organization for the FutureMakers Coalition. "By working together, we can begin to remove barriers that produce such inequalities and create the skilled workforce local employers need."
Due to its collaborative approach involving three separate institutions, the initiative is unlike any other. By combining efforts, the institutions will have a greater impact and be able to better support the individuals involved. The program will involve multiple approaches to increase access to training and removing barriers fsbdt to completion, including grassroots, one-on-one outreach, digital marketing, public relations, community relations as well as the use of predictive analytics to help understand where students are falling through the cracks and increased support once students enter into the programs.
Programs at each institution vary, but industries of study include health science, human services, business administration, information technology, cybersecurity, mechanics, manufacturing, machining, digital media design, culinary arts, education and more. General Educational Development (GED) and English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses are also available.
Prospective students can learn more about the programs at each college by visiting their respective websites:
http://www.HendryAdultLearning.org for Hendry County
http://www.iTech.edu/
https://AdultLearningProgram.FortMyersTech.edu for Fort Myers
ABOUT FUTUREMAKERS COALITION
The goal of the FutureMakers Coalition is to transform the workforce by increasing the number of Southwest Florida residents with degrees, certificates and other high-quality credentials to 55 percent by the year 2025. The Southwest Florida Community Foundation serves as the backbone organization for the Coalition. The FutureMakers Coalition encourages residents to join and support this community-changing initiative. For more information, visit http://www.FutureMakersCoalition.com, call 239-274-5900 or email Tessa LeSage at TLeSage@floridacommunity.com.
samantha@getpushing.com
