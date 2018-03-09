News By Tag
Blood Drive In Honor Of Cancer Warrior
Community Care College Gears Up To Donate 67 Pints in Honor of Linda Patterson
Linda Patterson was a wife, a mother, a fighter, and a blood recipient. She was diagnosed with Cancer in 2008 and fought valiantly for nearly a decade. Linda was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2008 & decided she would fight! Even after a right frontal craniotomy landed her in a coma for 6 weeks, she fought. She overcame numerous strokes & seizures.
In 2017, Linda had a massive brain bleed. She received transfusions of 30 units of packed platelets & 5 units of whole blood to stabilize her. On October 31st, 2017, Linda was released to hospice care, continuing to fight on her own terms. On November 7th, 2017, Linda left this world...but not our hearts.
Linda parted this world November 7th, 2017, at the age of 67 leaving a legacy of love, kindness and friendship. In her honor we are have a goal of 67 donations. We encourage everyone in the community to join us for this event.
Unlike fsbdt many charitable donations, food, clothing, books, blood is both perishable and in constant demand. In addition to helping save lives, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering blood donors their choice of limited edition OBI t-shirt. Donors can select from three options: "Strong" olive, "Bold" maroon, or "Fearless" teal. All healthy adults over the age sixteen or older are encouraged to donate.
Community Care College Community HigherEd is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) college, the mission of CCC, Clary Sage College, and Oklahoma Technical College is to transform lives and contribute to society by providing career-focused higher education opportunities to students to obtain successful employment, develop leadership skills, and serve their communities. http://www.communitycarecollege.edu
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lollie Moore at 918-610-0027, or email lmoore@communitycarecollege.edu
Lollie Moore
***@communitycarecollege.edu
