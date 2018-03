The Alfred Hall III Foundation 10th Annual Scholarship Gala- Honoring Shreveport Community Champions

Shreveport Community Leaders and Educators Will Be Recognized For Their Contributions To Education and Admirable Social Responsibility.

Alfred Hall III 10th Annual Scholarship Gala

Gather your best cocktail attire; The Alfred Hall, III Foundation will celebrate its 10-year anniversary during their upcoming annual scholarship gala! This year's inspirational keynote will be delivered by Physician and Amazon Best Selling Author, Dr. KaNisha L. Hall.The Hall family extends the invitation for the community to attend their 10th Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The red-carpet affair will be held at Hilton Shreveport located at 104 Market St Shreveport, LA 71102 from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm. During the honorary program, a special group of extraordinary leaders and businesses based in the Shreveport, Louisiana area who have shown admirable contributions and dedication to their community will be awarded as "Community Champions". The foundation will also recognize former scholarship recipients and the 2018 scholarship awardees.The Alfred Hall, III Foundation was organized in 2008 with an effort to sustain the legacy of Alfred Hall, III, a dedicated steward who selflessly served his community by providing scholarships and leadership. They have since provided nearly $25,000 scholarships and stipends to 21 students. Find out more about how you can support the foundation and its efforts at https://www.ah3foundation.com/ . Please contact Jennifer N. Simpson at jennifernsimpson@ jnospr.com to request media access or to request an interview.Tickets are available on Eventbrite!https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ah3f-10th-annual-gala-tickets- (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ah3f-10th-annual-gala-tickets-41808241576)