For Your Birth Celebrates International Doula Week March 22-28

-- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 700 women die each year in the United States, as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. Tennis star Serena Williams, rang the alarm loud and clear recently and shared her life-threatening post-delivery complications by speaking up to the medical staff, which ultimately saved her life. Naima Beckles, Co-Founder, For Your Birth (http://www.foryourbirth.com), says, "Regardless of socio-economics, post-delivery complications are common amongst black and Hispanic women. Women know when something does not feel right, it's our mission to educate moms, families and all about the importance of doula services. For Your Birth will be celebrating International Doula Week with education, awareness and, free events.For Your Birth, located in Manhattan, with a dedicated team provides labor support for all births and all people. Naima Beckles is a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator, DONA certified birth doula, lactation counselor, and mother to two boys. She was drawn to the field of childbirth after being cared for by amazing perinatal health professionals - a community that she hardly knew existed before giving birth for the first time in 2008.11AM-12PM - Twitter Party: Celebrating Birth - Doula Care and SupportHashtag: #ForYourBirth10AM-1PM: Renaissance Health Clinic, 264 W. 118 (Harlem, NY)Free. Three-hour childbirth preparation class for expectant parents who live in Harlem.11AM-12PM- Twitter Party: Life and Loss/Post-partum SupportHashtag: ForYourBirth2-4PM- The Harlem Jewish Community Center presents "Your Guide to Birth: Mini-Workshop & Mixer, 318 W. 118Street (Harlem, NY)Beckles, a leading doula expert, has been featured in numerous media outlets – educating and advocating about the work of doula care and support. Appearances include:, NBC-TV,and popular public access show,is producing a video story and feature on For Your Birth, chronicling their doula birth journey with clients.For Your Birth is now a proud elite partner of City Births, (voted "best in Manhattan" four years in a row); selected as City Birth's only trusted in-house doula agency.The mission at For Your Birth is to lovingly educate families and mothers about the journey and stages of childbirth, pre, and post. The real work begins once the baby is delivered and mothers are in a fragile state mentally, spiritually and physically. "Mothers must trust and rely on their voice, body and support team to ensure a successful pregnancy, delivery and at home care. Doulas are a second set of eyes, ears, and support," states Naima.To learn more about For Your Birth, visit their website, www.foryourbirth.com . To schedule an interview, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, 917-509-3061.