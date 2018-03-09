News By Tag
For Your Birth Celebrates International Doula Week March 22-28
Free Childbirth Classes, Birth & Grief Support for Expectant Moms and Families
For Your Birth, located in Manhattan, with a dedicated team provides labor support for all births and all people. Naima Beckles is a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator, DONA certified birth doula, lactation counselor, and mother to two boys. She was drawn to the field of childbirth after being cared for by amazing perinatal health professionals - a community that she hardly knew existed before giving birth for the first time in 2008.
Upcoming events celebrating International Doula Week:
March 22: 11AM-12PM - Twitter Party: Celebrating Birth - Doula Care and Support
Hashtag: #ForYourBirth
March 24: 10AM-1PM: Renaissance Health Clinic, 264 W. 118 (Harlem, NY)
Free. Three-hour childbirth preparation class for expectant parents who live in Harlem.
March 29: 11AM-12PM- Twitter Party: Life and Loss/Post-partum Support
Hashtag: ForYourBirth
April 8 & 29: 2-4PM- The Harlem Jewish Community Center presents "Your Guide to Birth: Mini-Workshop & Mixer, 318 W. 118th Street (Harlem, NY)
Beckles, a leading doula expert, has been featured in numerous media outlets – educating and advocating about the work of doula care and support. Appearances include: Tom Joyner Morning Show, Sirius XM Karen Hunter Show, ABC-TV, NBC-TV, Amsterdam News, MadameNoire, Philadelphia fsbdt Tribune, Hello Beautiful and popular public access show, BronxNet. NY City Lens is producing a video story and feature on For Your Birth, chronicling their doula birth journey with clients.
For Your Birth is now a proud elite partner of City Births, (voted "best in Manhattan" four years in a row); selected as City Birth's only trusted in-house doula agency.
The mission at For Your Birth is to lovingly educate families and mothers about the journey and stages of childbirth, pre, and post. The real work begins once the baby is delivered and mothers are in a fragile state mentally, spiritually and physically. "Mothers must trust and rely on their voice, body and support team to ensure a successful pregnancy, delivery and at home care. Doulas are a second set of eyes, ears, and support," states Naima.
To learn more about For Your Birth, visit their website, www.foryourbirth.com. To schedule an interview, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, 917-509-3061.
Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
***@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
End
