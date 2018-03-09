 
TCT Federal Credit Union Helps Care for Kids

 
 
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- TCT Federal Credit Union's 'Care for Kids' campaign raised a total of $2,000 to benefit pediatric healthcare at two hospitals within their service area of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. Saratoga Hospital Staff received a $1,000 monetary donation along with dozens of stuffed animals for pediatric patients in their care.

"The TCT Care for Kids Campaign has been a success thanks to the generosity of our members and staff. Through their donations, we're able to support the remarkable pediatric care at our area's hospitals," said Curt Cecala, TCT Federal Credit Union CEO.

TCT and their members have a long history of raising money for the Children's Miracle Network, which supports the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Expanding upon that success, TCT wanted to help pediatric patients at hospitals in their tri-county service area as well.

"We are grateful for the generosity of TCT and its members," said Amy Raimo, Executive Director, Saratoga Hospital Foundation and Vice President for Community Engagement. "It is so touching to see the response of our pediatric patients in the Emergency Department when they receive these adorable stuffed animals. Combined with the monetary donation, it is a heartwarming example of how a community comes together to make individual contributions go a very long way for these children. Thank you."

Funds were raised by donations from Credit Union Members and Staff. For a $10.00 donation, fsbdt donors received 'Hootie the Owl' – the TCT Care for Kids stuffed animal for 2017. The 2018 TCT Care for Kids Campaign kicked off this March with the arrival of 'Mosely Moose'. Donations are being accepted through April 6, 2018, at any of TCT's four branch locations.

About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative focused on providing their members with high-quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge, and Queensbury. Visit http://tctfcu.org/  for more information on membership eligibility.

