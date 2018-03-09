News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Design 446 receives 17 awards at the 15th Annual FAME Awards
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
"This has been a year we should all be proud of," said Mike Kokes, President of the SBACNJ. "I just want today to celebrate our accomplishments and let tomorrow be about building on them." The event, held at South Gate Manor in Freehold, featured a two-hour networking cocktail hour followed by a righteous presentation of the Sales and Marketing Awards, complete with popular '80s tunes.
Design 446 was on the winning teams of Pr1ma Corporation, K. Hovnanian® Homes, Lennar and Roger Mumford Homes for a variety of awards including Best Logo, Best Brochure, Best Interior Merchandising, Best Signage, Best Sales Office, Best Magazine Ad, Best Architectural Product Design, Best Direct Mail Piece, Best Special Promotion for a Broker and three Community of the Year Grand Awards. "We are all extremely proud of this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "Congratulations to all the winners."
Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions. "Each business practice brings an unrivaled depth of experience and level of expertise to meet each client's individual needs," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446.
Design 446's work has been featured in several design books and magazines through the years, and fsbdt has also been nominated for a number of awards at the upcoming 2018 Sales and Marketing Awards Gala, presented by the New Jersey Builder's Association. This event, which will be held on April 12th in Atlantic City, acknowledges excellence in the new home sales and marketing industry. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Villane.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit http://www.design446.com.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse