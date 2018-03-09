News By Tag
White House OMB Director and Global Head at Airbnb to Speak at KNOW Identity 2018
OWI announces Nick Shapiro and Margaret Weichert as Keynote Speakers at annual KNOW Identity Conference in D.C.
On Tuesday the 27th, Shapiro will address industry leaders on the topic of, "Trust: The Fundamental Currency of the Sharing Economy." He'll detail how Airbnb uses technology and innovation to build trust and keep its users safe. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
"Trust at many traditional institutions of modern life is at record lows. Yet, at the same time, Airbnb is helping build trust between people who've never met and empowering millions to travel the world or open up their homes to others" said Nick Shapiro, Global Head of Trust & Risk Management at Airbnb. "The KNOW Identity Conference is a great opportunity to highlight the lessons we've learned in the sharing economy that can be applied across industries."
Prior to Airbnb, Shapiro served as the CIA Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to CIA Director John Brennan. He previously served on the National Security Council and was a counterterrorism and homeland security aide to President Obama.
On the morning of Wednesday the 28th, Weichert will offer attendees an inside look at the President's Management Agenda (PMA) and dive into its long-term vision for effective and modern government capabilities that work on behalf of the American people. Weichert will detail how PMA and its three pillars of IT modernization, data accountability and transparency will address critical challenges where the government is behind the times.
As an innovator and entrepreneur with a background in banking and payments technology, Weichert leads the President's management efforts across the Federal government through the PMA. Many of the policies written and implemented as part of the president's management agenda determine best practices that shape the nation's approach to businesses in these areas.
"Having both Margaret and Nick deliver keynotes at KNOW 2018 demonstrates the growing roles that identity and security play in our daily lives. Whether through e-commerce and banking, or receiving fsbdt services provided by the government, our keynotes will highlight the growing impact of the digital ecosystem," said Travis Jarae, CEO of One World Identity. "Along with keynotes from L2 founder Scott Galloway and first female private space explorer Anousheh Ansari, plus dozens of expert panels, our startup pitches, the hackathon and much more, KNOW 2018 is truly a must-attend event."
KNOW 2018 pairs a unique and diversified program with the world's leading identity experts, bringing together product managers, business leaders, and investors. With 1,000+ attendees, 390+ organizations, and 30+ countries represented, the conference is designed to spark innovation by facilitating conversations between people from different backgrounds and organizations of all size.
The conference will also feature the KNOW Identity Startup Pitch Competition, bringing together the world's leading early-stage startups in cybersecurity, trust and safety, and IoT for a live on-stage battle. The winning start-up will receive a cash prize of $10,000. Interested parties can apply here (https://www.knowidentityconference.com/
To register or for more information visit: www.knowidentityconference.com/
About the KNOW Identity Conference
The premier global event for the identity industry, the KNOW Identity Conference is the nexus for identity innovation, offering a uniquely differentiated, powerful, and immersive event that convenes the world's most influential organizations and smartest minds across industries to shape the future of identity. With 1,000+ attendees, 300+ organizations, 100+ speakers, and 30+ countries represented, the conference is designed to spark innovation by facilitating conversations between people from different backgrounds and organizations of all size. The KNOW Identity Conference will be held March 26-28, 2018 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
About OWI
OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce, and risk management. We help businesses, investors, and governments stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-looking identity-enabled products and strategies. We accomplish this by building community and facilitating dialogue through our events, the KNOW Identity Conference, as well as servicing the community with our educational content, news, media, independent research, and consulting.
Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.
