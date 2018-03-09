 
March 2018





Cushman & Wakefield Closes Meadowlands' Largest Industrial Deal in Years with Bergen Logistics

Central Location in Rutherford Offers Air, Rail, Road Access for Fulfillment Firm
 
 
299 Thomas E. Dunn Memorial Highway
 
RUTHERFORD, N.J. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Continued growth at Bergen Logistics has spurred the largest Meadowlands industrial deal since mid-2016, as Cushman and Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/) acted on behalf of the full-service logistics and order fulfillment company to close a new lease for 404,000-square-feet of a fully automated distribution center at 299 Thomas E. Dunn Memorial Highway, in Rutherford, N.J. Based in North Bergen, NJ, Bergen Logistics utilizes technology, automation and robotics to service consumer products brands, in the fashion, apparel, cosmetics and other lifestyle sectors.

The long-term lease of the recently renovated Murray Metro Distribution Center closed in December and was handled by Cushman & Wakefield Director Bonni Heller from the East Rutherford office. Landlord Murray Construction Company, Inc. was represented in house by Michael Nachtome, COO, and by CBRE Executive Vice President and lead broker Thomas Monahan and his team.

"Bergen Logistics professionals are known for their 'customer-first' approach, and the company has a reputation for deploying facilities that are on the forefront in technology and automation," said Heller. "This kind of attention to customer detail has helped drive the company's growth and fueled the need for more space. General distribution, consumer goods, apparel, e-commerce companies and others have found the Meadowlands, in particular, to be a very attractive location thanks to the easy access it offers to the New York market and convenience to air, road and shipping. Further, the influx of companies here has increased demand for facilities like the Murray Metro Distribution Center, which has been enhanced by upgrades like new rooftop HVAC units, new loading dock doors and levelers, and T5 energy-efficient fixtures."

Located off exit 16W of the New Jersey Turnpike, the 25.5-acre property offers easy access to commuter rail lines and is about 15 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport. New York's La Guardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport are about 30 and 40 minutes away, respectively. The facility features 24-foot ceiling height; with 39 tailboard doors, ample trailer parking and space for more than 315 cars, in addition to 30,000 square feet of office space.

"This transaction, which will result in the creation of about 200 new jobs, enables us to further expand our operations with a well-suited fsbdt building that is close to our other distribution facilities," said Ron Roman, president and CEO of Bergen Logistics. "The building's proximity and ease of access to rail, air and other transportation also makes it a desirable enhancement to our assets."

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm with 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries helping occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake) on Twitter.

Mar 14, 2018 News



