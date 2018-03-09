News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Closes Meadowlands' Largest Industrial Deal in Years with Bergen Logistics
Central Location in Rutherford Offers Air, Rail, Road Access for Fulfillment Firm
The long-term lease of the recently renovated Murray Metro Distribution Center closed in December and was handled by Cushman & Wakefield Director Bonni Heller from the East Rutherford office. Landlord Murray Construction Company, Inc. was represented in house by Michael Nachtome, COO, and by CBRE Executive Vice President and lead broker Thomas Monahan and his team.
"Bergen Logistics professionals are known for their 'customer-first' approach, and the company has a reputation for deploying facilities that are on the forefront in technology and automation,"
Located off exit 16W of the New Jersey Turnpike, the 25.5-acre property offers easy access to commuter rail lines and is about 15 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport. New York's La Guardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport are about 30 and 40 minutes away, respectively. The facility features 24-foot ceiling height; with 39 tailboard doors, ample trailer parking and space for more than 315 cars, in addition to 30,000 square feet of office space.
"This transaction, which will result in the creation of about 200 new jobs, enables us to further expand our operations with a well-suited fsbdt building that is close to our other distribution facilities,"
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm with 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries helping occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/
