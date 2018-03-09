News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Wins 2018 Business Intelligence Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award
Firm Receives Honor for Marketing and Public Relations Department of the Year
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the program. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
"We are so proud to recognize the work of Ascensus," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to all of us that our winners all blended creativity and business understanding to deliver superior performances. Congratulations to them all."
Throughout Ascensus' 35+ year history, its corporate mission has remained the same—to help Americans save for the future by connecting them to the right plans. Key in forming these connections are the communication tools and materials that Ascensus creates to inform business and savings decisions.
"We take a humanistic approach to our materials and messaging to ensure that they meet the unique needs of our partners, financial advisors, clients, and savers," states Carl Negin, Ascensus' chief marketing officer. "Ultimately, we aim to simplify the sometimes complex and technical nature of our industry by creating concise and engaging thought leadership, PR, and marketing pieces. I'm proud of what our team has delivered and am excited to continue to evolve our communications to meet the needs of our clients."
For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/
About fsbdt Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com.
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com/
Contact
Jim McGinley
Director, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse