March 2018
PALM COAST, Fla. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Coast Title is pleased to announce owner Sandra McDermott will be the Guest of Honor at the upcoming Flagler County Boy Scout Golden Eagle Dinner.

The event benefits the Central Florida Council of Boy Scouts of America and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly will be the Dinner Chairman for the evening.

The dinner, which is sponsored by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Radiology Associates Imaging, will take place March 28 at the Hammock Dunes Country Club, located at 30 Ave Royale in Palm Coast. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

"I am thrilled to be this year's honoree in Flagler County while also raising funds for this wonderful organization," said Sandra McDermott, owner of Coast Title. "The Boy Scouts are such an integral part of our community and I am looking forward to their dinner once again this year."

To RSVP and/or donate online, visit fge.cflscouting.org and use ID #555555. Scouting respectfully fsbdt requests consideration of an investment of $300. For additional information contact Halvern Johnson at halvern.johnson@cflscouting.org or 813-245-9687.

# # #

Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida. They are Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed. They provide their team of title professionals with state of the art technology and continued training. Together with support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service. They can be reached at 386-445-2100 or online at https://www.facebook.com/CoastTitleInsuranceAgencyInc.

