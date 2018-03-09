News By Tag
Coast Title's Sandra McDermott to be Honored at the Upcoming Flagler Co. Boy Scout Golden Eagle Di
The event benefits the Central Florida Council of Boy Scouts of America and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly will be the Dinner Chairman for the evening.
The dinner, which is sponsored by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Radiology Associates Imaging, will take place March 28 at the Hammock Dunes Country Club, located at 30 Ave Royale in Palm Coast. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m.
"I am thrilled to be this year's honoree in Flagler County while also raising funds for this wonderful organization,"
To RSVP and/or donate online, visit fge.cflscouting.org and use ID #555555. Scouting respectfully fsbdt requests consideration of an investment of $300. For additional information contact Halvern Johnson at halvern.johnson@
Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida. They are Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed. They provide their team of title professionals with state of the art technology and continued training. Together with support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service. They can be reached at 386-445-2100 or online at https://www.facebook.com/
