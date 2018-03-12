 
Aspiring environmental engineer and doctor named Thiel College 2018 March Students of the Month

Keegan Moss '18, of Randolph, Ohio, and Korinna Sherman '18, of Poland Ohio, have been named Thiel College Students of the Month for March 2018.
 
 
Moss and Sherman named Thiel College Students of the Month
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, announces Keegan Moss '18, of Randolph, Ohio, and Korinna Sherman '18, of Poland Ohio, as its March Students of the Month.

Moss is a double major in chemistry and biochemistry. He is a member of the men's soccer team, Sigma Phi Epsilon, American Chemical Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, Dietrich Honors Institute, American Cancer Society, and Chi Alpha Sigma.

During his time at Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) , he has volunteered at St. Paul's nursing home, Stray Haven, Habitat for Humanity and is a member of the Advent Lutheran Church. He has made the Dean's List for six semesters and the Presidents' Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll. Moss is a Presidential Scholar and has received the Paul H. Raulston Chemistry Award, Charles and Edna Semroc Scholarship Award, and the American Chemical Society Student Affiliate Award.


After graduating from Thiel College, he plans on attending graduate school for environmental engineering. He is a 2014 graduate of Waterloo High School and is the son of Dan and Polly Moss, of Randolph, Ohio.

Sherman is a neuroscience major with minors in medical biology and biochemistry. She is a member of the women's basketball team, the Dietrich Honors Institute, Neuroscience Club and the Sailing Club. She is the Captain of the Love Your Melon Crew at Thiel, which is an organization that donates hats to children battling fsbdt cancer. Sherman spent the summer of 2016 conducting neuroscience research at the Greenville Neuromodulation Center through Thiel College. During the summer of 2017, she completed a clinical research and shadowing internship at the University of South Florida and Moffitt Cancer Center.

After graduating from Thiel College, she will be starting medical school at Lake Erie College of Medicine this summer and working toward becoming a pediatric neuro-oncologist. "I would just like to thank God for everything and all the opportunities I have had at Thiel." She is a 2014 graduate of the Poland Seminary High School and is the daughter of Paul and Anna Sherman, of Poland, Ohio.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
Click to Share