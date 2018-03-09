News By Tag
Holiday Accommodation Available In Moreton-in-Marsh And Surrounding Villages
Cotswold Grey has three luxury apartments available as holiday lets in the centre of Moreton-in-Marsh. They are furnished to the highest standards and boast HDTV and Sonos sound systems. In addition there is a small cottage in the town,
Cotswold Grey has completely refurbished a property in the High Street to provide three opulent apartments in the town centre. The former ironmongers store was considerably expanded and the resulting apartments were furnished with no expense spared. Each apartment is named after small birds – siskin, lapwing, and linnet – and provides HDTV's and Sonos music systems for visitors to enjoy their stay in the fabulous Cotswolds, whether it is just for the weekend or for a fortnight.
Two of the apartments have been decorated in soft creams, while the third has been coloured in rich hues with luxury textiles. The apartments offer an eclectic mix of contemporary furnishing together with unique items which have been sourced from around the world, many of them vintage or antique. Cotswold Grey – named after a local grey-green paint which decorates many buildings in the surrounding area – provides a modern alternative to B&B.
The apartments are ideal for people who just want to relax with a book or watch a film, but are also perfect for access to the local pubs and restaurants, or for those wishing to explore the stunning countryside with its' rolling hills.
Also situated in Moreton-in-Marsh is Walnut Cottage which boasts an open fire and exposed beams. This property has a courtyard garden where visitors can relax in the summer sun, and also a sheltered garden room. Bedrooms are on the first and second floors and are accessed by a narrow spiral staircase.
In addition to the Cotswold Grey accommodation available in Moreton-in-Marsh, there are two other properties in neighbouring villages. In the High Street in Blockley is a gorgeous bijou cottage called Middle Rose. This is over three floors with the master bedroom at the top. On the middle floor is another room with a pull out day bed which can sleep a child or small adult, and there is also a fsbdt shower room. The ground floor has a well-appointed kitchenette and cosy living space with wood burning fire.
In addition, Cotswold Grey offers The Laurels in Draycott which is a stunning five bedroom detached property with its' own private grounds and garden. An ideal getaway for a large family, or even two families.
About the Company:Cotswold Grey offers boutique self-catering accommodation in the North Cotswolds, located in the historic Moreton-in-Marsh and Blockley. The company provides a selection of luxuriously comfortable, individually designed, high spec apartments and cottages.
Company Name: Cotswold Grey Limited
Address: The Old Ironmongers, High Street
Moreton In marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.
Post code : GL56 OAE
Landline number : 01608 670 600
Email ID : Simon@cotswoldgrey.com
URL: http://accommodation.cotswoldgrey.com/
