News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gventure technology rewarded as top rated industry on Upwork in VoIP software solution
Are you looking for efficient VoIP software solution And VOIP software development for your company which is also cost-effective and reliable as well? Gventure Technology is there for you. You will meet all your requirements for VoIP development.
We at Gventure technologies, our VoIP developers hold your hand and guide you through the method, thereby creating the whole-experience customer-friendly, efficient and stress-free. Gventure technology features a whole gamut of VoIP services be it one PBX, IVR, Dialer etc.
Gventure has worked a lot on VoIP software solutions which include the Asterisk, Freeswitch, Opensips. A dedicated development team project which will be always engaged with you and with detailed info will be always available 24x7. GVenture majorly works on SVN (subversion)
Gventure, however, has earned a Top Rated status by meeting the following criteria which are:
· Gventure has 94% Job Success which according to the Upwork should be of 90% or higher, and if the agency owner has a Job Success score, it must also be 90% or higher.
· $10,000 earnings in the past 12 months which has been surpassed to $100K+ in past 6 years.
· 100% completed agency owner profile and agency member profiles.
· Active on the platform in the past 90 days which is for us is 3011 days.
· No recent account holds for agency owners or agency members.
Gventure Technology uses Voice over technology, or VoIP, which is a mounting technology, enables to use the broadband networks to position and receive voice or video-phone calls. Internet-based calls are so cheap that sometimes they seem to be free. Voice and telephony services are very rapidly has changed when it comes to traditional phones like Public switch telephone networks(PSTNs)
Why choose Gventure Technology(http://www.gventure.us),
Gventure Technology is involved in the development of excellent VoIP services that are equal to the authentic requirement which the clients want.. We are renowned for on the dot delivery of precise and cost worthy VoIP software solutions to our clients across the globe.
Gventure Technology has a specialized team of developers who have a vast knowledge of the open source tools like FreeSWITCH, Asterisk and OpenSIPS technology which is the base of the VoIP software solutions. We have built a team of VoIP developers/programmers who have noteworthy experience in the field and accordingly can supply to all the network demands of the enterprise network.
E-mail or call us and we will revert to you with the subcontracting solutions that will provide to address your VoIP apprehensions.
Contact-
Indra Patel
Gventure Technology
Phone: +1(914) 580-6760
Email: info@gventure.us
Website: http://www.gventure.us
Street 244, Madison Avenue,
P.O. 10016-2817,
New York City, New York,
United States
Contact
Gventure Technology Pvt. Ltd.
***@gventure.us
19145806760
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse