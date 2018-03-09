 
News By Tag
* VoIP software development
* VoIP software solutions
* Asterisk Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Gventure technology rewarded as top rated industry on Upwork in VoIP software solution

Are you looking for efficient VoIP software solution And VOIP software development for your company which is also cost-effective and reliable as well? Gventure Technology is there for you. You will meet all your requirements for VoIP development.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
VoIP software development
VoIP software solutions
Asterisk Development

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Gventure is the agency which is registered on the Upwork as freelancers. At Upwrok, they provide the solutions to the various VoIP software solutions such as FreeSWITCH development, asterisk development, opensips development and many more.

We at Gventure technologies, our VoIP developers hold your hand and guide you through the method, thereby creating the whole-experience customer-friendly, efficient and stress-free. Gventure technology features a whole gamut of VoIP services be it one PBX, IVR, Dialer etc.

Gventure has worked a lot on VoIP software solutions which include the Asterisk, Freeswitch, Opensips. A dedicated development team project which will be always engaged with you and with detailed info will be always available 24x7. GVenture majorly works on SVN (subversion), Redmine tool for faster tracking of projects. That makes all communication development on track. A support team works at late night too which will help you in any case if you're stuck somewhere.  Gventure has developed their own PHP framework which enables us to make development much faster than any currently running frameworks in PHP.

Gventure, however, has earned a Top Rated status by meeting the following criteria which are:

·         Gventure has 94% Job Success which according to the Upwork should be of 90% or higher, and if the agency owner has a Job Success score, it must also be 90% or higher.

·         $10,000 earnings in the past 12 months which has been surpassed to $100K+ in past 6 years.

·         100% completed agency owner profile and agency member profiles.

·         Active on the platform in the past 90 days which is for us is 3011 days.

·         No recent account holds for agency owners or agency members.

Gventure Technology uses Voice over technology, or VoIP, which is a mounting technology, enables to use the broadband networks to position and receive voice or video-phone calls. Internet-based calls are so cheap that sometimes they seem to be free. Voice and telephony services are very rapidly has changed when it comes to traditional phones like Public switch telephone networks(PSTNs). Private branch exchange(PBX) is changed to IP PBX over and over again with newest of the features like video conferencing, digital faxing, mobile communications and instant messaging. This makes our developer who is expert in FreeSWITCH development, asterisk fsbdt development, opensips development worthy.

Why choose Gventure Technology(http://www.gventure.us),

Gventure Technology is involved in the development of excellent VoIP services that are equal to the authentic requirement which the clients want.. We are renowned for on the dot delivery of precise and cost worthy VoIP software solutions to our clients across the globe.

Gventure Technology has a specialized team of developers who have a vast knowledge of the open source tools like FreeSWITCH, Asterisk and OpenSIPS technology which is the base of the VoIP software solutions. We have built a team of VoIP developers/programmers who have noteworthy experience in the field and accordingly can supply to all the network demands of the enterprise network.

E-mail or call us and we will revert to you with the subcontracting solutions that will provide to address your VoIP apprehensions.

Contact-

Indra Patel
Gventure Technology
Phone:     +1(914) 580-6760
Email:       info@gventure.us
Website:  http://www.gventure.us

Street 244, Madison Avenue,

P.O. 10016-2817,

New York City, New York,

United States

Contact
Gventure Technology Pvt. Ltd.
***@gventure.us
19145806760
End
Source:Gventure Technology Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@gventure.us
Tags:VoIP software development, VoIP software solutions, Asterisk Development
Industry:Telecom
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gventure Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Mar 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share