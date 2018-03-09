News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Asterisk Service Announces Availability of Custom Asterisk VoIP Development Services
Asterisk has emerged as the open source platform of choice for VoIP applications and communications. Asterisk Service and its team of Asterisk developers now branch off into customized VoIP development services based on the Asterisk platform.
Speaking on the launch of this new service a representative said that the company has a well established and trained workforce of Asterisk developers who have gained mastery of the platform. VoIP is a fast growing market segment and Asterisk is the platform of choice for systems and software used by Fortune 100 companies. According to the representative it has been found through research and feedback of existing clients that while standardized solutions are competent, there are areas where custom Asterisk development is desirable. Asterisk Service decided to satisfy this demand and the company has created a dedicated division for VoIP Asterisk development services for telecom carriers as well as third party solution providers.
Asterisk Service offers customized Asterisk development for entire systems, purpose built software, specific applications and modules. Experts at Asterisk Service can customize existing builds and enhance functionalities using the latest iterations while allowing seamless blending in of other technologies like WebRTC, for instance. Customers may choose to go in for dialplan programming, configuration services or the more complex AGI scripting, an area where developers of Asterisk Service excel.
The spokesman clarified that custom development, even though it involves some additional expense, offers better ROIs due to better performance and availability of specific features that are deemed desirable in operating environments. Asterisk, he said, offers tremendous possibilities for real time voice and video communications systems like IP PBX, VoIP gateways, conferencing solutions and call distributors. How all the features of Asterisk are incorporated with the help of fsbdt other technologies makes a huge difference to performance, resource utilization, speed and ease of use. Asterisk Service factors in all these considerations in its customized development based on Asterisk platform.
Asterisk Service believes in total customer satisfaction and should a client approach them for custom Asterisk services, it starts with a discussion of the needs and end use as well as other key metrics that influence the development process. The end result is a fluidly performing smoothly integrated VoIP application. Asterisk Service welcomes inquiries for custom Asterisk development from telecom carriers, enterprises and third party service providers with the assurance of prompt response.
Asterisk Service may be contacted by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via website https://www.asteriskservice.com.
Contact
AsteriskService
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse