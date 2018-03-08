ELITE TRANSLATIONS ASIA - Exhibiting at LocWorld36 Tokyo

Conference examines the effects and challenges of Digital Transformation

-- ELITE TRANSLATIONS ASIA (https://www.elitetranslations.asia/), a regional company that enables businesses to expand into Asia effectively with innovative products and services that help overcome business complexities brought on by cultural and linguistic barriers, is exhibiting at the LocWorld36 Tokyo (https://locworld.com/locworld36%E6%9D%B1%E4%BA%AC/) conference in Booth 107. The conference, produced by MultiLingual Computing, Inc. and The Localisation Institute, will be held April 3-5. The exhibit hall will be open April 4 from 9:00 am – 5:45 pm and April 5, from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at the Tokyo Bay Hilton.LocWorld brings together delegates who are engaged in the business of adapting products, services and communications to an international language or culture so as to appear native to that particular region. Speakers at the conference include representatives from Adobe Systems, Airbnb, Alibaba, Google, favy, IBM, IKEA, King, NetApp, Netflix, Salesforce, VMware, Venga, Yamaha Corporation and many others. Approximately 300 delegates representing all manner of industries are expected to attend."Elite Translations Asia is exhibiting at LocWorld because we believe that we can bring immense value to companies looking to expand into overseas markets in today's globalised world. With technology disruptions and industrial revolution 4.0, businesses need innovative solutions to make overseas market expansion more effortless and effective. In Asian markets, where there are disparate cultures and languages, doing businesses in Asian countries fsbdt present many challenges. We are here to help businesses transcend these barriers to entry and achieve successes, " says Hong Yin Yin, Founder and Managing Director of Elite Translations Asia."At Booth 107, we will be showcasing our Global Digital Marketing Solutions, Brand Localisation Solutions, Digital Localisation Solutions, and AI Translation Solutions," elaborates Yin Yin.The keynote will be delivered by Kaori Sasaki, CEO and cofounder of ewoman, Inc., an influential think tank and diversity consultancy that provides marketing, branding, product development andtraining to major corporations. She also founded and produced the International Conference for Women in Business in 1996, now the largest annual working women's conference in Japan.The pre-conference day provides sessions that include an introduction-to-localisation workshop, round tables on game localisation, and sales and marketing.Attendees may choose from nine topic areas during the main conference program: Advanced Localisation Management, Community, Content Management, Global Business, Language Service Providers, Localisation for Asia, TAUS, Technical, and Unconference.This conference also represents an opportunity for executives and managers to review the best products and services in the exhibit hall.###Note to Reporters and Editors: Press passes are available with official press credentials by contacting Kevin Watson, kevin@locworld.com, 208-263-8178.ELITE TRANSLATIONS ASIA is a group of companies that focuses on helping companies expand into Asia by overcoming cultural and linguistic barriers. The company assists businesses to develop and establish their presence in Asian markets while retaining the image and voice that keeps each business distinctive.Initially established to provide Chinese translation services by Hong Yin Yin in 2006, the company grew its language capabilities on request from its clients. From its headquarters in Singapore, the company has expanded to Hong Kong and Malaysia, and includes Elite Interpreters Asia, Elite Linguistic Network, numerous representative offices, language partners, and translators in major Asia-Pacific cities.Over the past 12 years, Elite Translations Asia grew from its humble beginnings as a sole-proprietorship offering only English and Chinese translation service to a transnational corporation which offers translation, transcription, and interpretation services for several major Asian languages.In 2014, the company became the proud recipients of the ISO 9001: 2008 certification as well as being ranked as the 20th largest translations, interpreting, and localisation vendor in Singapore by the Common Sense Advisory in its 2014 review of the Translation, Localisation, and Interpreting Services Industry.