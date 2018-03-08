 
New Documentary Tells A Story, Thousands Of Years In The Making

A new film documentary, by Emmy award – winning Detroit native Timashion 'The Visionaire' Jones
 
 
DETROIT - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Emmy award winning, Timashion Jones (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm5688103/), is bringing the untold history of a continent back home, on March 24, 2018, where he will premiere his documentary AFRICA: Through The Eyes Of A Visionaire, at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African History, located at 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI. All attendees are requested to where African garbs and accents with formal attire.

The documentary follows Timashion and Waka (from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia) as they travel throughout Ethiopia, Egypt and the Nile Valley, exploring African history and the heritage of Christianity through its people, museums, and landmarks.

Africa, which is known as the cradle of humanity, has a rich history that is filled with magnificent fsbdt works of art, artifacts and architectural/engineering wonders that rival that of ancient Rome. Jones' epic documentary presents real proofs of these feats to educate America of the African inspired, technologically advanced and progressive civilizations alongside the mega success of a current box office film expressing the same thing but only providing an idealistic fictional story.

AFRICA: Through The Eyes Of A Visionaire, challenges the negative images associated with Africa and Jones, addressing the negative stigma's through its uncommonly known wonder.

"Growing up in the U.S., I would only see negative videos of Africa," said Jones, who noted that in schools across America, black history begins with slavery.  As an adult, Jones, realizing that Africa is much more than "the commercials that show us skinny malnourished babies, with big bellies," decided to go there and learn about the vast diverse history that pre-dates slavery for himself, with his own eyes.

Tickets for the March, 24, 2018 red carpet premiere of AFRICA: Through The Eyes Of A Visionaire are still available, but selling out fast. Click here to purchase tickets to this uplifting, mind-shifting documentary: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-carpet-premiere-africathrough-the-eyes-of-a-visionaire-documentary-tickets-36620860981#tickets

CJ BROWN
***@vfimarketing.com
2487980328
Click to Share