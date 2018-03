Milestone Announces Milestone Pages: Schema-powered Local Pages for location-based businesses

Contact

Walter Paliska

***@milestoneinternet.com Walter Paliska

End

--· Milestone Pages, dynamic local pages with locator engine, powered by Milestone CMS and Milestone Local for retailes, automotive suppliers, banks, medical industry and any location-based business· Voice-search enabled local pages with features like automated geo identification· Advanced SEO-friendly features that help local pages outrank content by 3party review sites· AMP support· Advanced engagement features like products and services, FAQ pages, local events, tips and team pages· Embedded location-specific reviews to provide greater confidence to consumers· Custom designs that are brand-friendly and seamless with your website presenceSan Jose, CA | March 13 2018. At SMX West in San Jose, CA today, Milestone Inc. announced the immediate availability of Milestone Pages, Milestone's new solution designed to help location based businesses with multiple locations highlight location information for consumers. "Milestone Pages is an important new product for Milestone," said Milestone CEO, Anil Aggarwal. "Milestone Pages leverages the power of our award-winning CMS and Location platforms to create location pages that leverage the latest technologies to create engaging and easily found local pages for our customers," continued Mr. Aggarwal. Milestone Pages provide several advanced features for owners of retailers, financial services organizations, local health providers, automotive companies and any location-based business with multiple locations:. Milestone pages allows local businesses to present location-specific fsbdt pages, powered by a store locator to help consumers find nearby locations quickly and easily.Milestone pages leverage Milestone's over 20 years of experience with SEO. Schema tags wrap content like embeded reviews and hours of operation to create an ideal search experience that is voice-search friendly and outranks 3party sites like Yelp.Milestone Pages automatically identify a user's location and provide a listing of nearby locations for quick and easy access.Milestone Pages can provide embedded, location-specfic reviews to provide consumers with a greater degree of confidence when they shop.Milestone Pages are not "template" based and are designed with custom looks to create a unique brand experience and to provide the ideal amount of content consumers want in a location page.Milestone Pages also provides a number of Milestone-unique features to make the local page experience better for consumers and more rewarding for businesses:. Milestone Pages can showcase locally available products and services with features like expandable accordions that are mobile friendly and give consumers a richer experience.Provide consumers with a greter degree of shopping confidence with frequently asked questions. FAQ content is also ideal for making your location pages voice search friendly whe consumers search for speficic questions using mobile devices.. Enhance your community membership by adding local events to your local pages. Locally relevant events can be added automatically from a variety of highly relevant event "types.". Give greater transparency to consumers by highlighting your local teams and by providing a dedicated "tips" and "how to" section on your local pages.Milestone Pages are powered by Milestone Local and Milestone CMS – both products nominated for a 2017 US Search award and recognized for their increadibly power, sophistication and ease of use. Milestone Pages are available immediately and come with Milestone's unique "software + services" model that allows businesses to leave the design and execution of their local pages to Milestone's design experts. "Location based businesses have enough to worry about on a daily basis without having to become designers and programmers,"said Anil Aggarwal, Milestone CEO. "Milestone Pages brings the same exceptional software and service combination to the local pages arena that Milestone has used for over 20 years in website design and development,"continued Mr. Aggarwal.For more about Milestone Pages, contact Milestone at 1-408-200-2211 or visit our website at http://www.milestoneinternet.com/ products/milestone- cms/l...