Seattle-based Media Law Group Inc announces new business and entertainment clients and new website

-- Seattle-based legal services firm, Media Law Group is announcing that it is adding new business and entertainment clients to its portfolio and that it is launching a new version of it's website.Media Law Group operates at the intersection of creativity, law and business to offer growth-oriented solutions to artists, entrepreneurs and established businesses."We are excited to be starting the new year with new client relationships in our core practice areas," said Managing Partner, Lara Lav. "We are also pleased to launch our new website (www.medialawgroup.net)which we believe will better serve our current and future clients."This week, Media Law Group also announcing at SXSW2019 (https://eprnews.com/bluej-financial-media-law-group-launch-business-services-for-indie-artists-filmmakers-at-sxsw-312955/)a new partnership with Austin-based Blue J Financial to offer business and financial services to help musicians, artists and entrepreneurs run their businesses professionally.New entertainment clients include singer-songwriter, Scarlett Park, whose next album is being released in June 2018. Parke also operates Parke Ave, an app that allows musicians' fans to find articles on their favorite artists, get social media tips, discuss festival logistics, coordinate gear swaps, and create their own subgroups to discover other artists with similar interests.Originally from Spokane, WA, new Media Law Group client, Whitney Monge is a star in the making. "I am one of the lucky DIY artists. I actually make a living solely through playing and recording my own music. I am ready to take my career to the next level, more touring, more merchandise, take on investors – all of it. I am confident as an artist, but I need Lara and her team to help me get there," she said.Up and coming indie rock band, Gypsy Temple, is working with Media Law Group to navigate the opportunities that are being presented. "Knowing which the best deals are and then being able to execute them in a way that positions us for the long-term is key. Media Law Group is helping us every step of the way," said band spokesperson, Cameron Lavi-Jones.Media Law Group has also taken on new business clients including SaveMyFavs, an emerging tech startup based in New Hampshire and Blazon Design, a California and New York City-based producer of designer fsbdt hairbrushes."We are also pleased to have Townie Entertainment, makers of custom sunglasses based in Tacoma, WA and Chicago, IL as a new client," said Lavi.As a longtime professional singer songwriter and legal advocate for the arts and entertainment community, Lavi is well positioned to help clients seize new opportunities in business in and out of the entertainment and technology sectors.###Media Law Group operates at the intersection of creativity, law and business to offer growth-oriented solutions to artists, entrepreneurs and established businesses. Managing partner, Lara Lavi, is also a Grammy winning career singer songwriter who has been signed to major labels and publishing houses as well as developed her career through her own label – Very Juicy Records.