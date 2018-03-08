On May 6th, 2018 Maitri Will Be Celebrating 31 Years Of Service At Its Bliss 2018 Featuring The Grammy & Tony Award Winning Singer/Actress Jennifer Holliday, Along With Appearances by Frenchie Davis, Jason Stuart and Jonny Zywiciel

Maitri.Bliss.pc_Save the Date 1.18-2

Contact

Toni Newman

***@maitrisf.org Toni Newman

End

-- Space is limited, get your tickets NOW (https://maitrisf.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/MaitriBliss201831stYearAnniversaryGalaandAuction/PurchaseTickets/tabid/936095/Default.aspx)…Providing compassionate care to our community's most vulnerable with advanced HIV since 1987,continues its 31 years of giving and the celebration of life.Taking place at the iconic Julia Morgan Ballroom located at 465 California Street, San Francisco CA,will host its 31st annual. Hosted by Auctioneer Dale Johannes, the star-studded gala will pay tribute to Maitri's years of service towards the underprivileged living with advanced AIDS and also honoring former Executive Director Bill Musick and Volunteer Kirsten Havrehed for their 20 years of service to Maitri. Additionally, and in grand fashion, Maitri will be welcoming new Executive Director Anne Gimbel, M.A., LMFT, to the Maitri family.Featured guest, Jennifer Holiday is an American singer and actress who began her career on Broadway in the musicalsandshe later became a successful fsbdt recording artist, most known for her single, the Dreamgirls pop hit,. Jennifer Holiday is a highly decorated artist, winning a Tony Award in 1982 and a Grammy Award in 1983. Jennifer Holiday will be joined bycontestant Frenchie Davis, Comedian Jason Stuart, and singer/songwriter Jonny Zywiciel. Also in attendance will be Interim San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell and various city representatives and councilmen.is shaping up to be an enchanting and star studded evening to be remembered.Sponsorship opportunities are still available; join featured business entities such as Sutter/CPMC, Dorian Fund, Apothecarium, Gilead, and Sterling Bank in our united fight against HIV and AIDS. Please contact Toni Newman,Development Manager today to discuss sponsorships and special requests.For the May 6gala, sponsorship packages begin at $1000.00 and Individual tickets are $275.00. As previously mentioned, space is limited and this will be a sold out event; prospective attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.provides compassionate residential care to men and women in need of hospice or 24-hour care and cultivates the deepest respect and love for life among its residents and caregivers.is the only AIDS-specific residential care facility in California focusing on the underserved community of those dying of or severely debilitated by AIDS.For more information onand/or, please visit:http://www.twitter.com/maitrisf